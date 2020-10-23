Bronco build & price now live: customers can see, configure their dream 4×4 in earthy exterior colors, rugged interior materials

The Ford Bronco® brand just opened its all-new Bronco build-and-price configurator, enabling customers for the first time the opportunity to visualize the color and material choices that reinforce the rugged nature of the Built Wild™ brand.

“The color and material offerings of the all-new Bronco and Bronco Sport are genuine and trusted, and establish a visceral connection between nature and the authenticity of this new family of rugged SUVs,” said Missy Coolsaet, Bronco color and materials designer. “They motivate our customers to return to the wilderness and challenge themselves – and Bronco takes them there in a carefree, spontaneous way.”

Launching at midnight Friday, the highly anticipated 2021 Bronco two-door and four-door build-and-price configurator enables more than 190,000 reservation holders and Bronco fans to visualize the nature- and heritage-inspired colors and adventure-enabling options across the seven trim series.

Timeless exterior colors inspired by nature and heritage

When the all-new Bronco family of only-4×4 SUVs take to trails across America, they’ll be clad in exterior colors that are a mix of earthy grays, blues and blacks, plus a few new vivid reds and oranges tracing back to the vintage hues of first-generation Bronco (1966-77).

Traditional exterior colors in the Bronco and Bronco Sport lineup include classic Oxford White, Iconic Silver, Carbonized Gray and Shadow Black, along with several blues – a deep, rich Antimatter Blue offered on the two- and four-door models, while Alto Blue Metallic Tinted Clearcoat, a deep hue with hints of earthy green, is available on Bronco Sport.

Several all-new hues are introduced across the Bronco lineup including Area 51, a smoky teal, Cactus Gray, inspired by weathered brush and tough cacti, plus an all-new Kodiak Brown, available on Bronco Sport. On the sporty side, Rapid Red Metallic Tinted Clearcoat, a color shared with Mustang, is available on both models, while Race Red is available on the Bronco two- and four-doors.

Two new colors trace their roots to first-generation Broncos – Velocity Blue, available on Bronco two- and four-door models, and Cyber Orange Metallic Tri-Coat, a 2021 feature color available across the lineup. Lightning Blue will be offered on the limited run of First Edition™ Bronco two- and four-door models.

Built Wild adventures inspire rich, rugged interiors

Inspiring customers to take on rugged and spontaneous adventures, Bronco designers lived alongside off-road enthusiasts on the trails to learn how they use their SUVs. Along the way, they collected items that served as design inspiration once they were back in Dearborn.

Among the key artifacts: an old, worn baseball mitt, backpacking gear and treads of a trail running shoe. A vintage leather Filson® briefcase and leather watch band influenced interior leather trim selections, while an old fisherman’s net served as inspiration for the MOLLE hook storage system on board Bronco and Bronco Sport.

“There’s a real honesty to these items that’s subtle and still rugged like a Bronco interior should be,” said Coolsaet. “Just like an old baseball glove, they’re meant to be used rough – getting better with age and emulating the customer’s adventure prowess as the vehicle ages.”

Bronco two- and four-door interior colors are fresh and natural with five primary themes including Medium Sandstone with Black Onyx, Dark Space Gray with Black Onyx, Roast with Black Onyx, Black Onyx with Dark Cactus, and Navy Pier with Dark Space Gray. Several series feature Active Orange and Grabber Blue accents on grab handles, door trim and seat stitching.

The design team’s travels led to the creation of a washable interior for Bronco two- and four-door models, with available mold-resistant marine-grade vinyl seating surfaces and durable vinyl washout flooring with active drain plugs for easy cleanup after after a day of off-roading.

Bronco Sport customers can select from five interior color combinations, including Ebony Black, Ebony Black with Medium Dark Slate, Ebony Black with Roast, Ebony Black with Navy Pier and Slate, plus Ebony Black with Active Orange. Active Orange and Area 52 interior accents, inspired by camping gear and kayaks, are available on Badlands™ models.

Bronco Sport designers also used innovative materials for durable, all-weather interiors. Available materials include water- and dirt-resistant fabric to protect seats from spills and trail mud while durable low-gloss micro-suede vinyl covers the center console and door armrests on all Bronco Sport series, and is available on the seat sides and second-row center on Big Bend™ and Badlands models.

“The Bronco Sport design team even looked to popular athletic shoes to create a Y-shaped pattern on the available floor and cargo mats to help keep dirt and water in check. The pattern is repeated on the available rubberized second-row seatbacks,” said Carrie Kennerly, Bronco Sport senior color and materials designer. “With the second-row seats folded flat, the entire cargo area is now easier to clean.”

SOURCE: Ford Motor Company