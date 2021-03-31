Bronco®, the all-new outdoor brand of all-4×4 Built Wild™ vehicles from Ford, is collaborating with three of the leading off-road aftermarket companies to expand the growth of parts and accessories for customers to personalize their Bronco and Bronco Sport rugged SUVs.

RTR Vehicles, a longtime Ford custom vehicle collaborator founded by Vaughn Gittin Jr., ARB 4×4 Accessories, Australia’s largest manufacturer and distributor of 4×4 parts and accessories since 1975, and 4 Wheel Parts, a leading off-road parts retailer with a strong online presence and 95 locations across the U.S. are developing parts for the summer launch of Bronco two- and four-door SUVs.

Ford and the off-road aftermarket companies are collaborating on a range of performance parts beyond the current catalog of Ford-approved accessories for Bronco and Bronco Sport. Additional offerings include suspension and lift kits, custom wheels and body components, performance driveline parts, plus an extensive list of camping and off-road accessories such as tents, racks, storage solutions and lighting.

“Off-road enthusiasts crave accessories to create their ultimate off-road machines, so we’re accelerating the development of Bronco-specific offerings by working directly with three of the leading suppliers in the 4×4 arena to further build out our list of off-road parts and accessories available this summer,” said Jeff Seaman, Ford icons regional product line manager.

SUVs as individual as you are

Bronco Sport launched last fall with more than 100 items owners could add to their SUVs. With the upcoming arrival of Bronco two- and four-door models, more than 200 Ford-approved items will be available for customers to choose from.

As more aftermarket companies come online, that number will grow, especially with many builders leveraging the modular design of Bronco two- and four-door SUVs – where doors, roofs, fenders, grilles and more can be easily replaced in pursuit of ultimate personalization.

“We’ve brought more companies into the personalization process a lot earlier than in the past to take advantage of the unique design aspects of Bronco and Bronco Sport, all aimed at making customization more accessible to a wider range of off-road enthusiasts – from hobbyists to professional off-roaders,” said Seaman. “In the end, no two Bronco SUVs should ever need to be the same. They can be as diverse as our customers are.”

Custom builds showcase a world of possibilities

At the Easter Safari event in Moab, Utah, off-road enthusiasts can drive various trails and see the all-new 2021 Bronco and Bronco Sport rugged SUVs in person, along with the unveiling of several new custom builds by Ford and aftermarket suppliers.

The custom Bronco four-door Outer Banks™ series with Sasquatch™ Package on display mixes high-tech luxury features with rugged off-road Ford-licensed accessories, including JAC Products rock rails, fender flares by Air Design and Trail Armor rocker panel covers by Lund, with a 40-inch curved LED lightbar by Rigid on top and a retractable full-roof soft-top by Bestop. A matte black hood wrap and Covercraft windshield sunscreen are added to reduce glare.

Inside, rugged off-road accessories that optimize space and make for secure stowage include a DC Safety rear cargo organizer plus roadside assistance and first-aid kit, a Tufty MOLLE straps and security drawer below, along with a Console Vault center console.

Custom Bronco four-door SUV by RTR Vehicles

This multipurpose heavy-duty Bronco four-door Badlands SUV by RTR Vehicles sports custom RTR rock sliders and rear bumper, RTR 3D-printed grille with simulated accent lights, plus 35-inch Nitto Ridge Grappler tires mounted to RTR Tech-6 wheels. A roof mounted RTR light bar with Project X FF 7.0 round lights, custom RTR graphics and 12-volt Type S Blizzard Box refrigerator/freezer in back complete the package.

“Ford absolutely knocked it out of the park with its all-new Bronco SUVs, so we’re pouring our passion into blending our unique experience with Ford Performance and King of the Hammers racing to create our best possible turnkey vehicle packages and performance off-road parts,” said Gittin Jr., RTR president. “RTR products are designed to turn heads and engineered to take off-road enthusiasts to their favorite destinations and beyond.”

Custom Bronco SUV by ARB 4×4 Accessories

High-performance off-road parts designed by ARB specifically for Bronco two- and four-door are featured in this custom Bronco Badlands four-door SUV including airbag-compliant front and rear bumpers, heavy duty rock sliders and differential cover, plus essential off-road accessories like an ARB twin compressor, jack and Zero refrigerator/freezer.

“These accessories represent years of design and engineering collaboration with the Ford team to build parts driven by the Bronco SUV off-road heritage and styling,” said Doug Pettis, president, ARB USA. “This design represents a practical yet capable vehicle that improves performance and enhances comfort off-road.”

Custom Bronco by 4 Wheel Parts

The custom Bronco four-door Black Diamond series SUV features a mix of 4 Wheel Parts factory brand parts including a modular front bumper, skid plate and winch platform, heavy-duty suspension components, custom roof rack and light mounts, plus a Smittybilt overhead tent and camping gear, awning and refrigerator/air system. It rides on 37-inch BFGoodrich® mud-terrain tires mounted to 17-inch Method alloy wheels.

“To date, we’ve already added more than 30 new 4 Wheel Parts brand products that take advantage of the Bronco modular design,” said Kathryn Reinhardt, senior marketing manager, 4 Wheel Parts. “We expect that list to grow as we aim to give our customers innovative products for every type of off-road lifestyle.”

SOURCE: Ford