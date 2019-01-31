British engine production broadly stable in 2018 as exports drive demand

UK engine manufacturing stable in 2018, down just -0.3% to 2.7 million units.

Production for overseas plants reaches seven-year high with exports taking almost two-thirds of output.

UK demand falls in line with British car manufacturing as regulatory and model changes fuel decline.

Mike Hawes, SMMT Chief Executive, said,

“These impressive export figures show the strong appetite worldwide for the high-tech, low-emission engines built in British plants and underline the exports-led nature of the industry. However, with fewer than 60 days to go until the Brexit deadline and ongoing uncertainty over the chances of agreeing a withdrawal deal, the future of this trade hangs in the balance. We urge all parties to come together and do whatever it takes to reach consensus and prevent a ‘no deal’ scenario.””

