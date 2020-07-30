British engine manufacturing down -38.8% in first half of 2020

Decline mirrors drop in output at vehicle plants primarily a result of global coronavirus lockdowns.

Mike Hawes, SMMT Chief Executive, said: “With key global markets locked down during the coronavirus crisis and assembly plants shuttered, it is unsurprising that UK engine production declined significantly during the first six months of 2020. What we need now are measures to support this cutting-edge sector’s restart and a long-term strategy to provide the competitive market and trade conditions that will accelerate recovery and provide the foundations for future growth.