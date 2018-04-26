British engine manufacturing dips in March but Q1 output still up 5%

UK engine production dips -3.7% in March as demand from UK car plants falls for second month.

Exports provide counterweight to domestic market challenges, up 4.8% in the month and 12.1% YTD.

Q1 demand remains 5.0% above 2017 levels, with more than 780,000 engines made in Britain so far this year.

Mike Hawes, SMMT Chief Executive, said, “The performance of Britain’s engine plants remains strong, with continuing export growth demonstrating the global appeal of the high tech products they produce. To prevent further damaging declines in UK demand, we need consistent measures from government to restore confidence to the market and encourage consumers and businesses to buy the latest low emission vehicles that best suit their driving needs.”

