Brighter Signals and Jiangsu Changshu Automotive Trim Group (CAIP) announce agreement for a strategic partnership to manufacture next-generation tactile sensing technology for automotive and robotics

Brighter Signals B.V., a pioneer in fabric-based tactile sensing technology, today announced an agreement to create a strategic partnership with Jiangsu Changshu Automotive Trim Group (CAIP), a leading Tier-1 supplier to the global automotive industry. Under the agreement, CAIP will manufacture Brighter Signals’ groundbreaking tactile sensors at its facilities in China, with production expanding to its new European facility in 2026. The agreement is expected to be finalized in a signing ceremony, in China, later this quarter.

The companies will also collaborate to integrate Brighter Signals’ sensors into automotive seats and interior systems through partnerships with other Tier-1 suppliers.

Brighter Signals’ patented sensors, crafted from fabrics, deliver unprecedented levels of speed, accuracy, durability, and affordability. They measure force, weight, position, movement, and proximity in real time- without post-processing. The sensors, which can also differentiate between humans and objects, are lightweight, recyclable and sustainably produced, combining performance with environmental stewardship.

Brighter Signals’ technology is disrupting the in-cabin sensing market with a superior alternative to radar and other legacy systems. The sensors have undergone more than three years of extensive testing by leading global carmakers, confirming their accuracy, reliability, and durability. Initial applications will support OEMs in meeting new safety regulations in Europe, China and the US, while comfort and intelligent interior features are expected to see rapid uptake—especially as Chinese EV makers rapidly redefine consumer expectations.

Andrew Klein, CEO of Brighter Signals B.V., said: “This partnership with CAIP is a major step forward in our mission to bring tactile sensing into every car and every factory. CAIP’s global manufacturing footprint and deep expertise in automotive systems will help us scale production rapidly and deliver our technology to OEMs worldwide. Together, we are enabling safer, more intelligent and more sustainable mobility – and driving the next wave of industrial automation.”

Mr. Xiaochun Luo, CEO of CAIP, said: “CAIP has built its reputation as a trusted Tier 1 supplier by helping our OEM customers adopt breakthrough innovations at scale. Brighter Signals’ tactile sensing technology represents a true paradigm shift in occupant classification and in cabin intelligence. We are excited to work with Brighter Signals to integrate this technology into seats and interior systems for leading automakers worldwide.”

With this partnership, Brighter Signals and CAIP are poised to redefine how vehicles sense and respond to the world around them, making them safer and more comfortable for all occupants.

SOURCE: Brighter Signals