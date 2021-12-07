BrightDrop opens 1st dealership

Today, BrightDrop announced the opening of its first dealership, BrightDrop Greater Los Angeles in Fontana, California, marking another step toward commercialization of the company’s electric light commercial vehicles (eLCVs) for integration into customer fleets before the end of the year

Today, BrightDrop announced the opening of its first dealership, BrightDrop Greater Los Angeles in Fontana, California, marking another step toward commercialization of the company’s electric light commercial vehicles (eLCVs) for integration into customer fleets before the end of the year.

“BrightDrop aims to be a one-stop shop for our customers,” said Travis Katz, BrightDrop president and CEO. “End to end, we are providing solutions for nearly every aspect of the delivery journey and establishing our first dealership is a major piece of that puzzle. BrightDrop dealers will support fleet operators in their electrification journey, providing electric vehicle expertise and service.”

BrightDrop’s all-electric ecosystem of products, software and services is designed to help optimize productivity, drive down costs, and slash emissions and road congestion. BrightDrop dealers are available to support fleet customers with ordering, upfitting and maintaining their purpose-built electric delivery vehicles.

BrightDrop Greater Los Angeles is operated by Mike Caposio, a leading dealer operator. Caposio and his management team bring more than 150 years of automotive and commercial fleet experience to BrightDrop electric vehicle customers. He also operates Caposio Buick GMC and Rotolo Chevrolet, the largest Chevrolet dealership in California and recipient of Chevy’s 2020 Dealer of the Year award.

“We are honored to be selected as BrightDrop’s first-ever dealership,” Caposio said. “They have a world-class electric delivery van portfolio and share my focus on serving the fleet customer. I believe the era of all-electric fleets is here and I am committed to helping modernize America’s delivery fleets.”

“Mike’s forward-thinking focus on serving the fleet customer is a perfect fit with BrightDrop’s mission to help fleet operators seamlessly transition to an all-electric future,” said Scott Young, BrightDrop vice president of Vehicle Distribution.

BrightDrop plans to continue establishing a small, focused dealer network capable of serving fleet customers throughout the United States.

SOURCE: BrightDrop