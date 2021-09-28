BrightDrop completes record-setting build of its first electric light commercial vehicle; unveils new vehicle and inks deal with Verizon

BrightDrop’s EV600 becomes the fastest built vehicle, from concept to commercialization, in General Motors’ history

BrightDrop, the technology startup decarbonizing last-mile deliveries, today announced the completion of the first production builds of the EV600, a key milestone to deliver its first electric light commercial vehicle (eLCV) to FedEx Express in time for the holiday season. The build completion is the fastest vehicle program to market in General Motors’ history and comes amid global supply chain delays and shortages. The company also unveiled a new addition to its vehicle lineup, the EV410, a mid-size eLCV designed for smaller, more frequent trips. Verizon, one of the largest fleet operators in the U.S., is the first customer slated to integrate the EV410 into its field maintenance and service fleet.

“Getting our first electric vehicles on the streets in record time before another peak holiday shipping season is the best gift we could receive this year, especially when we consider the supply chain headwinds the world is facing right now,” said Travis Katz, BrightDrop president and CEO. “This is a strong statement to the market of how our unique operations setup, which marries the cutting-edge innovation, agility and focus of a technology startup with the scale and manufacturing might of a major automaker, can deliver real value to both customers and the planet.”

BrightDrop’s EV600 record-setting development timeline of just 20 months was made possible by leveraging GM’s highly flexible Ultium battery platform, innovative virtual development processes established by the GMC HUMMER EV program, and an agile approach to manufacturing development. In addition to the segment-leading range1 and safety features2, fleet managers can also expect an estimated yearly savings of $7,000 (USD) by going electric with the EV600 when compared to a similar diesel-powered vehicle3—a good thing for both the bottom line and the environment.

“As e-commerce demand continues to increase and the effects of climate change are felt like never before across the globe, it’s imperative that we move quickly to reduce emissions. BrightDrop’s holistic delivery solutions are designed to help tackle these challenges head on. We’re excited to get these world-class electric vehicles on the streets in record time,” added Katz.

To hit this production milestone, BrightDrop is partnering with a U.S. supplier partner for initial low-volume production while the conversion of GM’s CAMI Assembly Plant in Ingersoll, Canada, is completed. CAMI will serve as the large-scale production home of BrightDrop’s EV600 van starting in November 2022.

BrightDrop EV410

BrightDrop’s newest vehicle, the EV410 combines many of the same features of the EV600, boasting more than 400 cubic feet of cargo area, a shorter wheelbase of just over 150 inches and length of under 20 feet. This new, mid-size delivery van offers exceptional curb management, maneuverability and can fit into a standard-size parking space — a key feature to reduce street congestion in urban areas.

Well-suited for faster, smaller payload deliveries or as a service vehicle — from online grocery delivery to telecom maintenance — the EV410 offers versatility for a myriad of use cases and expands zero-emissions driving to companies like Verizon, helping them meet their sustainability goals while opening new and exciting markets for BrightDrop.

“Mainstream EV adoption by businesses will require the largest fleet operators to work together with innovators like BrightDrop in the development of vehicles that meet the particular needs of our business. Adding the EV410 to our fleet is the latest step in our commitment to Verizon achieving net zero operational emissions by 2035,” said Ken Jack, vice president of Fleet Operations for Verizon, the first company slated to integrate the BrightDrop EV410 into its service fleet.

The EV410 will be available with many of the same range, segment-leading safety, and driver convenience features of the EV600, including:

Estimated range of up to 250 miles on a full charge 1

Available at a gross vehicle weight rating of less than 10,000 pounds

Segment-leading safety features to keep both drivers and pedestrians safe Standard safety features 4 include Front and Rear Park Assist, Automatic Emergency Braking, Forward Collision Alert, Following Distance Indicator, Front Pedestrian Braking, Lane Keep Assist with Lane Departure Warning, IntelliBeam Automatic High Beams and HD Rear Vision Camera Additional available safety and driver assistance features include Rear Cross Traffic Braking, Blind Zone Steering Assist, Reverse Automatic Braking, HD Surround Vision, Rear Pedestrian Alert and Enhanced Automatic Emergency Braking, among others

Security system with motion sensors to help keep cargo secure

Unmatched comfort and convenience for drivers through features designed, based on hundreds of hours in the field, to help them do their job more efficiently and with more ease, such as a low step-in height, front sliding pocket doors, wide cabin walkways and an available large auto-open cargo bulkhead door

The EV410 is the latest vehicle in BrightDrop’s ecosystem of last-mile solutions, joining the EV600, the company’s first eLCV slated to hit roads later this year; the EP1, an all-electric smart container designed to replace the age-old dolly; and a software platform for fleet and asset management. BrightDrop plans to begin EV410 production in 2023 at CAMI Assembly.

1GM estimated range of up to 250 miles is based on a full charge and subject to change prior to production. GM estimated range based on current capability of analytical projection consistent with SAE J1634 revision 2017 – MCT. Actual range may vary based on several factors, including temperature, terrain, battery age, loading, and how the vehicle is used and maintained.

2Based on January 2021 vehicle offerings.

3Estimated based on assumptions for fuel costs, miles traveled, maintenance, and cargo load. May vary based on use case.

