Bridgestone unveils new EMIA headquarters

Bridgestone, a global leader in tyres and sustainable mobility solutions, has relocated its Europe, Middle East, India and Africa headquarters to a better connected, collaborative and sustainable office on the outskirts of Brussels. The new location is a short distance from Bridgestone’s prior office at the Corporate Village, covering three floors at Da Vincilaan 1, 1930 Zaventem, Belgium.

The Bridgestone EMIA headquarters is home to the organisation’s sales, retail, tyre solutions and support function teams who represent more than 36 nationalities. Bridgestone’s employees and visitors benefit from close access to Brussels Airport and the Belgian motorway network, as well as a brand-new cycle highway and a myriad of public transport options. The building is located a short walk from Zaventem town centre and offers green spaces, electric vehicle chargers, on-site fitness facilities and various catering options.

The interior of the office space has been custom-designed to offer various options for flexible working, in line with the company’s smart working philosophy, while meeting spaces have been fitted with technology to enable seamless and engaging collaboration with hybrid teams from across the world. Furniture has been selected with sustainability in mind by re-using existing furniture and choosing only local suppliers, while finishings used across the office space, including carpets and wall coverings, make use of recycled and sustainably sourced materials.

“This move to our new Bridgestone EMIA headquarters has given us the opportunity to create a desirable working space that meets the needs of our global, hybrid teams as we adapt to a smart working pattern”, commented Laurent Dartoux, President & CEO of Bridgestone EMIA, “Our people now benefit from a better connected, more collaborative and sustainable working environment and due to the location, our Bridgestone brand also benefits from the visibility from one of Belgium’s busiest highways. This truly is an office to be proud of and we look forward to welcoming our partners to visit in the new year.”

