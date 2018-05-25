Bridgestone Corporation today announced the following changes in Corporate Officers.
1. Changing Positions and Responsibilities of Corporate Officers
(July 1, 2018)
|Name
|New
|Former
|Akira
MATSUDA
|Vice President and Senior Officer
Responsible for Basic Technology Development
|Vice President and Senior Officer
Responsible for Global Innovation
Tire Advanced Technology Innovation, Central Research
|Hideki
KOMATSU
|Vice President and Senior Officer
Responsible for Business Development
Planning
|Vice President and Senior Officer
Solution and Advanced Business Strategy
|Masato
BANNO*
|Vice President and Senior Officer
Responsible for Products Development
Next Generation Product Technology Development
|Vice President and Senior Officer
Responsible for Products Development
Commercial Tire Development
|Masahiro
HIGASHI*
|Vice President and Senior Officer
Responsible for Diversified Products Business
Concurrently CEO and COO, Diversified Products Solutions in-house Company
|Vice President and Senior Officer
Responsible for Diversified Products Business
Concurrently CEO and COO, Diversified Products Solutions in-house Company
Diversified Products Quality Management and Chief Quality Officer, Diversified Products
Diversified Products Solutions Business
|Yukio
SAEGUSA
|Vice President and Officer
Chief Digital Officer and Digital Technology
Concurrently Director, Digital Engineering,
Digital Solution
|Vice President and Officer
Chief Digital Officer
Digital Solution Center
|Yasuyuki
TAMURA
|Vice President and Officer
Advanced Technology Development
|Vice President and Officer
Technical Strategy and Development Process Innovation;
Concurrently Director, Technical Strategy Division
|Toshiaki
MANABE
|Vice President and Officer
Diversified Products Solutions Business;
Concurrently Director, Building Solutions Business Division
|Vice President and Officer
Seconded to Bridgestone Tire Japan Co., Ltd.
CEO of Bridgestone Tire Japan Co., Ltd
|Hiroshi
YOSHIMORI*
|Vice President and Officer
Global Solutions Business;
Concurrently COO, Global Mining and Agricultural Solutions in-house Company
|Vice President and Officer
Global Mining and Agricultural Solutions, Chief Quality Officer,
Global Solutions;
Concurrently COO, Global Mining and Agricultural Solutions in-house Company
Aircraft Tire Solutions Business
* Position is changed from that announced on April 27, 2018.
2. New Members of Corporate Officers
(July 1, 2018)
|Name
|New
|Former
|Shingo
KUME
|Vice President and Officer
Seconded to Bridgestone Tire Japan Co., Ltd.
CEO of Bridgestone Tire Japan Co., Ltd
|Director,
Japan Tire SBU Business Planning Division
|Mahito
FUJI
|Vice President and Officer
Global Solutions Production, Administration and Chief Quality Officer
|Fellow
Assistant to Executive Vice President and Executive Officer
Responsible for Global Solutions Business
3. Retiring Member of Corporate Officers
(July 1, 2018)
|Name
|New
|Former
|Motoi
MOCHIZUKI*
|Executive Vice President
Representative Board Member of Bridgestone Cycle Co., Ltd.
|Vice President and Senior Officer
Chief Marketing Officer
Responsible for Marketing Solution Strategy
* Motoi Mochizuki is retiring from the position of Senior Officer on June 30, 2018.
