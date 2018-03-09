Bridgestone Corporation today announced the following changes in Corporate Officers.
1. Changing Positions and Responsibilities of Corporate Officers
(Effective April 16, 2018)
|Name
|New
|Former
|Nobuyuki
TAMURA
|Vice President and Officer
Public Relations and Brand Strategy;
Concurrently General Manager, Public Relations Department
|Vice President and Officer
Olympics and Paralympics;
Concurrently Director, Corporate Olympic and Paralympic Office;
Concurrently General Manager, Olympic and Paralympic Administrative Promotion Department
|Naohisa
YODA
|Vice President and Officer
Internal Manufacturing Management and Procurement, Chief Quality Officer,
Internal Manufacturing Management
|Vice President and Officer
Tire Operation Management and Service,
Internal Manufacturing Management and Procurement, Chief Quality Officer,
Internal Manufacturing Management
|Shinichi
HANASHI
|Vice President and Officer
Tire Operation Management and Service;
Concurrently Director, Tire Operation Management and Service Planning and Administration Division
|Vice President and Officer
Diversified Products, Sports and Cycle Business
