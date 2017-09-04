Bridgestone: Senior management changes

Name New Former

Thomas

HIGGINS Vice President and Senior Officer of Bridgestone Corporation

President, US & Canada Consumer Tire Sales Division of Bridgestone Americas, Inc.

Chairman of Bridgestone Europe NV/SA Vice President and Officer of Bridgestone Corporation

President, US & Canada Consumer Tire Sales Division of Bridgestone Americas, Inc.

Yves

KERSTENS Vice President and Senior Officer of Bridgestone Corporation

Member of the Board, CEO and Chief Operating Officer of Bridgestone Asia Pacific Pte. Ltd. Vice President and Senior Officer of Bridgestone Corporation

Member of the Board, Chief Operating

Officer of Bridgestone Asia Pacific Pte. Ltd.