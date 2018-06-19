Bridgestone selected as global original equipment supplier for next-generation luxury SUV

Bridgestone today announced two of the company’s Bridgestone brand tyre lines have been specified as original equipment on the all-new, third-generation BMW X3. Continuing its longstanding relationship with BMW, Bridgestone is supplying a range of tyres in 11 different sizes in its Alenza 001 and Blizzak tyre lines.

“Tyre design and application are critical to ensuring a vehicle performs at its maximum capability,” said Shannon Quinn, president, original equipment, U.S. and Canada Consumer Tyre Sales, Bridgestone Americas Tyre Operations. “Bridgestone has a longstanding relationship with BMW and our engineers worked collaboratively with them to develop innovative, performance-driven tyre technology exclusively for the BMW X3.”

The Bridgestone Alenza 001 summer pattern tyre is specified for the BMW X3 in 18”, 19”, 20”, and 21” rim diameters. Select models will feature the Alenza 001 tyre with run-flat technology. Bridgestone Alenza 001 tyres are specially engineered to provide precise handling with a comfortable, highway luxury ride in wet and dry conditions.

Premium Bridgestone Blizzak LM-001 tyres will equip models of the BMW X3 sold in select European markets where winter tyres are required during specific months. The Blizzak LM-001 tyre will be available with standard or run-flat technology to offer traction and performance in snow and sleet. The Blizzak LM-001 tyres also will be available as BMW approved replacement tyres for BMW X3 owners who live in areas where colder temperatures and seasonal driving conditions demand a tyre that delivers confident winter performance.

