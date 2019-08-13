Bridgestone reveals portfolio to conquer global mobility challenges and fulfil the promise of CASE at IAA 2019

At this year’s 68th annual International Motor Show (IAA) in Frankfurt, Bridgestone will be showcasing its comprehensive portfolio and revealing the pioneering work that is helping to shape the future of mobility.

In a time when global macro trends, such as urbanisation, dwindling natural resources, climate change, and CASE mobility, are challenging the automotive ecosystem, Bridgestone is transforming from a premium tyre producer to a mobility solutions leader. Combining its tyre industry expertise, leading strengths in R&D, a unique understanding of road users, and its developing digital capabilities, Bridgestone is pioneering new products, technologies and mobility solutions to meet the evolving needs of its customers and the world it belongs to.

Transforming to meet evolving needs

In response to the challenges now faced by road users, Bridgestone is pioneering a strong range of mobility solutions and digital applications that are helping meet its customers’ needs. Examples that can be discovered at the Bridgestone booth include:

Bridgestone Connect – a leading-edge predictive maintenance solution that uses an embedded telematics dongle to monitor a vehicle’s key components, such as tyres, brakes, battery, engine oil and default signals, in real-time and flags any issues directly to a dedicated app.

– a leading-edge predictive maintenance solution that uses an embedded telematics dongle to monitor a vehicle’s key components, such as tyres, brakes, battery, engine oil and default signals, in real-time and flags any issues directly to a dedicated app. MOBOX – an all-inclusive monthly subscription service offering new tyres, full warranty and other premium vehicle-related services for an affordable price per month to allow consumers to keep their expenses under control.

– an all-inclusive monthly subscription service offering new tyres, full warranty and other premium vehicle-related services for an affordable price per month to allow consumers to keep their expenses under control. NEXTFLEET and WEBFLEET , both introduced to the Bridgestone portfolio following the acquisition of TomTom Telematics in April 2019. WEBFLEET – an award-winning fleet management solution. Servicing more than 50,000 customers worldwide, WEBFLEET provides real-time information on the location of individual vehicles, allows fleet managers to communicate directly with drivers, helps to improve driving behaviour and save fuel, all while connecting to an extensive ecosystem of third-party solutions. NEXTFLEET – the connected car solution from TomTom Telematics. Launched in 2018, NEXTFLEET is aimed at businesses that manage vehicles, as well as individual drivers. It provides tailored insights about contract management, vehicle maintenance, stolen vehicle tracking, accident management, and more, via an online portal, the MyCar app, as well as interfaces (APIs) that can be integrated with other third-party systems.

and , both introduced to the Bridgestone portfolio following the acquisition of TomTom Telematics in April 2019.

Pioneering the future of the tyre

For Bridgestone, overcoming today’s mobility challenges and making the CASE future a reality isn’t just about developing digital solutions. The business is pioneering a range of new technologies to develop the tyre of the future and address these evolving demands. Here are Bridgestone’s tyre technologies that will be present at IAA 2019:

Enliten – Bridgestone’s innovative lightweight tyre for reduced CO2 emissions and improved fuel efficiency. Enliten demonstrates a rolling resistance that is on average 20 percent better than a standard premium summer touring original fitment, and a reduction in weight that is 10 percent better, without performance trade off.[1]

– Bridgestone’s innovative lightweight tyre for reduced CO2 emissions and improved fuel efficiency. Enliten demonstrates a rolling resistance that is on average 20 percent better than a standard premium summer touring original fitment, and a reduction in weight that is 10 percent better, without performance trade off.[1] B-Silent – a technology to minimise in-vehicle noise on all road surfaces to consequently increase comfort for the driver. B-Silent is engineered to meet the noise reduction demands of electric vehicles and increased urbanisation.

– a technology to minimise in-vehicle noise on all road surfaces to consequently increase comfort for the driver. B-Silent is engineered to meet the noise reduction demands of electric vehicles and increased urbanisation. Run-Flat Technology – part of our puncture solutions portfolio, Run-Flat Technology enables a tyre with zero air pressure to continue at speeds up to 80 km/h for 80 km, spearheading Bridgestone’s work in continuous mobility.

– part of our puncture solutions portfolio, Run-Flat Technology enables a tyre with zero air pressure to continue at speeds up to 80 km/h for 80 km, spearheading Bridgestone’s work in continuous mobility. B-Seal – also part of our puncture solutions portfolio, B-Seal is Bridgestone’s automatic sealant technology that guarantees air retention when nails, stones or other objects are embedded at up to 5mm in diameter in the tyre tread.

– also part of our puncture solutions portfolio, B-Seal is Bridgestone’s automatic sealant technology that guarantees air retention when nails, stones or other objects are embedded at up to 5mm in diameter in the tyre tread. ologic technology – technology engineered to lower rolling resistance, increase fuel efficiency and reduce CO2 emissions through two features: a large tyre diameter to reduce tyre contact with the road and a narrow tyre width to reduce aero-dynamic resistance.

These technologies can be found on Bridgestone’s Original Equipment tyres of many premium car brands such as Audi, BMW and Mercedes. Bridgestone is a trusted partner to the world’s premier car manufacturers. Last year, the company custom-engineered over 120 new original fitments for 15 world-renowned car manufacturers .

Bridgestone’s ‘Air-Free’ concept bicycles, which remove the risk of punctures, will also be on display at the booth. Using a unique structure of spokes, the ‘Air Free’ technology eliminates the need for tyres to be inflated with air. The technology also helps to improve resource efficiency, in comparison with traditional bicycles. IAA attendees will have the opportunity to test the ‘Air-Free’ concept bicycles and even take part in a game using them.

