Bridgestone to publish 2018 report on the “Corporate Governance Code”

Bridgestone Corporation published 2018 Report on the “Corporate Governance Code” on the Company’s website.

Bridgestone Corporation continues to enhance its governance even after the transition to the newly adopted corporate governance structure of “Company with Nominating Committee, etc.” introduced in March 2016. Bridgestone proactively uses the Corporate Governance Code as a tool for reviewing our processes to evaluate our activities and achievements. Bridgestone also discloses the results and status of the evaluation to stakeholders.

As a result of this ongoing process, this year’s report has been updated to explain Bridgestone’s progress and continuous improvements in the functions of the Board of Directors concerning its Roles and Responsibilities (cf. Principle 4-1 through 4-3), and also discusses the status of other enhancement and improvement efforts over the past year.

Bridgestone Corporation will continuously improve the establishment of governance structures to achieve the Company’s final goals of “becoming a truly global company” and “Dan-Totsu”(Japanese term for the absolute and clear leader) in all aspects of its business.

