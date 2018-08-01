Bridgestone premieres leading-edge products and solutions offering ultimate efficiency, convenience and sustainability at IAA 2018

As the world’s number one tyre and rubber company[1], Bridgestone is committed to identifying and solving the challenges faced by fleets every day through premium tyres, technologies and services.

In a business and world in rapid transformation, Bridgestone is pioneering new products, technologies and digital solutions to respond to fleets, Original Equipment Manufacturers and key customers’ needs for convenient, sustainable and efficient solutions while helping shape the future of mobility.

At IAA 2018, Bridgestone will premiere new cutting-edge offerings complementing its premium range of tyres and mobility solutions.

New leading-edge tyres and solutions for fleets

Fleets today need products and services that are efficient, convenient and sustainable.

This year’s IAA will see Bridgestone introduce its new generation of Ecopia tyres for truck and bus. Developed and tested in partnership with Bridgestone’s fleet customers across Europe, this new Ecopia range will lower fleets’ operational costs all year-round by significantly reducing fuel consumption, and with the unique benefit of excellent wet grip and uncompromised mileage. As always, these new tyres are designed for multiple lives by retreading them with the Bandag process.

Bridgestone will also premiere a new vehicle maintenance solution for fleet customers at IAA. Using digital technologies, this leading-edge offering will provide fleets with data-based insights that ensure vehicle uptime and limit the common challenges of day-to-day operations.

New interfaces bring superior benefits to fleets and partners

Bridgestone is also announcing that, as of 2019, truck and bus tyres will start to be supplied with electronic tagging system RFID (radio-frequency identification).

The addition of RFID will bring further value to fleet customers by enhancing the traceability of their tyre casings and providing a time-efficient and accurate system for data sharing and entry. Customers will be able to freely access their report findings, which will ultimately help to educate the business and optimise their total cost of ownership.

RFID will be used across all Bridgestone’s interfaces and will bring significant value to their tyre management systems for fleets of commercial vehicles, today better known as ‘Total Tyre Care’.[2] Available at the 2,100 member-dealers of the Bridgestone Partner network, ‘Total Tyre Care’ ensures optimal safety and reduces tyre-related and maintenance costs while keeping fleet vehicles operating at maximum efficiency.

A firm grip on the future

These latest solutions are just the beginning as Bridgestone leads people into the future of mobility. Macro trends such as climate change and digitalisation, and the growing influence of CASE (Connected, Autonomous, Shared and Electric), combine to present new challenges. Bridgestone’s experts are constantly working behind the scenes to develop cutting-edge digital mobility solutions through a combination of innovation, partnerships and research. Visitors at IAA 2018 will be able to witness first-hand some of the areas Bridgestone is working on to provide fleets with safe, efficient, convenient and sustainable solutions for the future.

Bridgestone’s smart corner concept will be showcasing the revolutionary ologic™ technology, applied for the very first time as a concept on truck and bus tyres. Developed for electric vehicles, ologic technology uses a larger diameter and narrower tread to deliver outstanding fuel efficiency, all without compromising safety.

Also being shown at IAA will be Firestone Industrial Products’ ground-breaking Airide™ Pro air damping technology. Designed for trailer applications, the Airide Pro ensures true body and axle control to provide improved ride quality, longer tyre life and reduced total cost of ownership.

Visit the Bridgestone booth (Hall 16, Stand C01) and attend the press conference (September 19th at 9.15 AM, at Bridgestone booth) to discover more about these pioneering mobility solutions, technologies and products.

[1] Based on 2016 tyre sales. Source: Tire Business 2017 – Global Tire Company Rankings. i [2] ncluding Tirematics, Fleetbridge, Basys, Toolbox and Insights.

*Automotive World is not responsible for the content of this news release.