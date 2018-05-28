Bridgestone “ologic technology” goes into sport mode

Bridgestone, the world’s number one tyre and rubber company[1], continues its successful partnership as the sole tyre supplier for the sporty new BMW i3s. After proving their ability to meet the demands of an electric-powered vehicle with their fitting for the BMW i3, Bridgestone and BMW Group continue their partnership.

Designed to be sporty

The new tyres respond to some specific changes made to the i3s. The vehicle has a sportier appearance with a broader rear track and more expansive rear wheel wells. This inspired Bridgestone to deliver tyres 20mm wider than those on the i3, exemplifying the wider, sportier look of the new vehicle, while ensuring adequate traction to maximise the increased power and torque. Fitted on the 20-inch rims that are standard on the i3s, the Bridgestone tyres are the perfect visual accompaniment to the glossy spats around the edges of the wheel wells. Besides summer and winter variations, Bridgestone is supplying a range of front and rear tyres to ensure a customised approach.

‘ologic’ technology

As electric vehicles, the i3 and i3s demand a completely different tyre concept. Bridgestone has delivered this with their ‘ologic’ technology, an in-house tyre designed specifically for electric vehicles.

‘ologic technology helps these vehicles optimise performance,’ explains Christophe de Valroger, VP of Original Equipment at Bridgestone EMEA. ‘And it does this without any trade-off in terms of safety. We use a narrow Ecopia EP500 tread pattern that ensures excellent grip, even in wet weather conditions. In fact, it has been awarded EU label B-grade in rolling resistance and wet grip.’

The design includes a larger tyre diameter that reduces rolling resistance and improves energy efficiency. ‘Bridgestone and BMW share a commitment to develop products that contribute to a sustainable future,’ says Christophe Valroger. ‘ologic technology should help us in achieving one of our long-term goals: a 50% global reduction in CO 2 emissions by 2050. We have created a unique tyre for unique vehicles. We are proud to have them guide us into the future.

Set for the future

The new Bridgestone tyre for the i3s is the most recent product of a partnership between the BMW Group and Bridgestone. Over the past 17 years, it has included a long list of OE fitments, collaboration on BMW’s Driving Experience and now, the role Bridgestone is playing as the singular tyre development partner for the BMW i3s.

