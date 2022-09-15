Bridgestone launches Fleetcare Go Plan, a new and connected premium tyre and vehicle maintenance solution to maximize fleets’ efficiency

Building on the successful launch of Fleetcare, Fleetcare Go Plan delivers an integrated offering composed of premium Bridgestone tyres, efficient vehicle maintenance, and intelligent interface powered by telematics – all adapted to fleets’ specific operations

Bridgestone, a global leader in tyres and sustainable mobility solutions, is launching Fleetcare Go Plan, a new premium tyre and vehicle maintenance solution for small and medium sized fleets operating trucks and buses as well as passenger cars and vans.

Fleetcare Go Plan is an integrated solution composed of premium Bridgestone tyres, efficient vehicle maintenance, and intelligent interface powered by Webfleet telematics. The Webfleet connectivity also gives fleet managers easy access to optional premium telematics functionalities. By using premium Bridgestone tyres, Fleetcare Go Plan users will also receive professional and efficient tyre maintenance by a network of Bridgestone Partners who ensure optimal tyre performance and drivers’ safety.

Building on the successful launch of Fleetcare which targets larger fleets, this new end-to-end digital solution will help small and medium sized fleet managers maximize their efficiency by saving time, mastering the total cost of ownership, improving customer satisfaction, regulatory compliance and increased sustainability, safety and security. Different to the customizable Fleetcare, Fleetcare Go Plan is a standardized and ready-to-go solution.

Each Fleetcare Go Plan subscriber will have access to a personalised and dedicated Fleet Portal, allowing them to gain insights about fleet status, services delivered, invoices received and contract progress. This portal delivers perfect predictability, visibility, and insights, making this new solution ideal for multitasking fleet managers who wish to stay in control while optimising their work.

This new solution also helps control costs through a subscription service with usage-based pricing and easy and predictable monthly payments. Through its easy onboarding and centralised billing, and end-to-end digital process, it allows precious timesaving.

Whatever the vehicle type, Fleetcare Go Plan ensures it is professionally maintained and running on Bridgestone’s premium and award-winning tyres to keep drivers comfortable and safe. Customers will also receive dedicated customer service to answer their queries quickly and effectively and keep them efficient.

For truck and bus fleets, Fleetcare Go Plan will provide real-time data via a personalised fleet portal, meaning accessible and convenient contract progress and mileage tracking, consolidated invoicing and service reports. This provides a clear view on total cost of ownership. The solution includes quarterly all-in tyre checks and maintenance to ensure optimal tyre life and road safety, with free tyre puncture repairs and optional mileage guarantee.

For passenger cars and commercial vans fleets, Fleetcare Go Plan also allows further savings, with recalculated bills every six months, even if it differs from the original quotation based on the actual mileage and maintenance of the vehicles.

“At Bridgestone, we are constantly working on developing new data-driven fleet, tyre and mobility solutions. We made a great step forward with the recent launch of Fleetcare and are excited to make this tyre and fleet management solution and its benefits accessible to even more fleets with Fleetcare Go Plan.” said Jan Maarten de Vries, CEO of Bridgestone Mobility Solutions. “We believe that by providing actionable and data-driven insights that enable our customers and partners to improve their fleet and mobility performance, we become part of the change we want to see towards a sustainable world. Mobility is evolving and we are thrilled to help our customers take advantage of the new opportunities in a connected world – including Fleetcare Go Plan.”

Fleetcare Go Plan delivers significant benefits in terms of Energy, Efficiency, Ecology, Economy and Ease, in line with the Bridgestone E8 Commitment – the broad, global corporate commitment that clearly defines the value the company is promising to deliver to society, customers, and future generations in eight focus areas.

Fleetcare Go Plan for truck and bus fleets is available to order in Spain, Germany and Poland. Fleetcare Go Plan for fleets of passenger cars and vans is available in France, Italy and UK. The solution will progressively be made available in more countries and regions in the future.

SOURCE: Bridgestone