Bridgestone launches its first all-season touring tyre

Bridgestone, the world’s number one tyre and rubber company[1] is launching Weather Control A005, the all-season touring tyre that will help drivers to master their journey, whatever the season. From highway turns to unexpected braking in the city, the premium tyre offers outstanding control across different weather conditions, especially in the rain – which is considered essential by European drivers.

Bridgestone has designed the Weather Control A005 to meet the needs of consumers who are looking for year-round convenience and safety. ‘For drivers who want to stay in control, with the same tyres, all year round regardless of sun, rain or occasional snow, we wanted to design an all-season tyre that keeps them going without compromising safety. This is what we achieved with the Bridgestone Weather Control A005,’ explains Laurent Dartoux, Chief Strategy & Marketing Officer at Bridgestone EMEA.

Designed with end-users for end-users

However, the story of the Weather Control A005 doesn’t begin at the drawing board. Before beginning on the design, Bridgestone conducted research into the needs and expectations 15,000 end-users held for an all-season tyre, while also questioning them about their day-to-day driving challenges. ‘Drivers want to be confident that their all-season tyres are capable of handling different kinds of weather conditions,’ explains Laurent Dartoux. ‘But the research showed that safety in wet conditions was the primary concern for European consumers.’

Safety and performance

Bridgestone clearly paid attention: independently tested and certified by TÜV SÜD, one of Europe’s most respected independent automotive testing institutes, the Weather Control A005 outperformed the leading competitor on the market for braking in both wet and snowy conditions.[2] The Bridgestone Weather Control A005 has also been awarded the best-in-class, EU label A-grade for wet grip and C-grade for rolling resistance (with some selected sizes even achieving the B-grade in rolling resistance).

Bridgestone Weather Control A005 is legally compliant 365 days a year thanks to its qualified performance on snow, certified by the 3 Peak Mountain Snow Flake (3PMSF) marking. It also goes the distance, offering the same great mileage as Bridgestone’s premium summer touring tyre, Turanza T005.

Developed and manufactured in Europe

The highly qualified engineers and chemists at the Bridgestone Technical Centre in Rome, Italy, are responsible for the design of the Bridgestone Weather Control A005. The tread design features a V-shape layout, innovative ‘Z’ side shape and high-volume slots in the shoulder of the pattern. It works with the optimised body construction and contact pressure distribution to ensure the tyre performs to the expectations of end-users in terms of grip, fuel efficiency and wear. The use of Bridgestone’s Nano Pro-TechTM technology and a high silica content further support the performance of the tyre.

Availability

Bridgestone is launching the Weather Control A005, its first ever all-season touring tyre, in May 2018. With 68 sizes for 15” to 20” rims, it will immediately cover demand for 94% of passenger cars and on-road SUVs, with additional sizes being made available in 2019.

Shortly after this initial launch, in November 2018, Bridgestone will also be releasing four small-van sizes to the market. They will be fitted with DriveGuard technology, a unique innovation that allows drivers to continue their journey even with a puncture.

