Bridgestone launches all-new Turanza EverDrive touring tire with 80,000-mile warranty for sedans, CUVs and minivans

Bridgestone Americas (Bridgestone) today announced the debut of the all-new Bridgestone Turanza EverDrive touring tire. Backed by an 80,000-mile limited warranty1 — Bridgestone’s longest mileage warranty — the Turanza EverDrive tire features a next-generation compound that helps protect against irregular and premature wear. Engineered for sedans, CUVs and minivans, the Turanza EverDrive tire can give drivers a sense of serenity and security with confident stopping power in wet, dry, and light snow conditions2, thanks to Bridgestone’s ENLITEN™ Technology.5

Designed to meet drivers’ demands for outstanding longevity, the Turanza EverDrive tire delivers performance that keeps drivers moving confidently season after season. The precision-tuned tread pattern and construction of the Turanza EverDrive tire helps minimize vibration for a comfortable ride, throughout its life. The tire’s multi-pitch tread pattern helps further reduce in-pattern resonance for minimal road noise and a more enjoyable driving experience.

The Turanza EverDrive tire is also designed for precision control in wet and even light snow conditions.2 The tire’s full-depth 3D sipes and high-edge density tread pattern help evacuate water and winter slush away from the tread. In head-to-head testing, the Bridgestone Turanza EverDrive tire demonstrated 24% better snow braking vs. both the Michelin Defender2 tire3 and Continental ControlContact Tour M A/S tire.4 The Turanza EverDrive tire also demonstrated 2% better wet braking vs. the Michelin Defender2 tire in internal testing.3

“Our new Turanza EverDrive touring tire is all about long-lasting performance,” said Dale Harrigle, Chief Engineer, Consumer Replacement Tire Development, Bridgestone Americas. “We designed it to go the distance — and with an 80,000-mile limited warranty, drivers can count on a quiet, comfortable ride mile after mile.”

With 36 available fitments, the Turanza EverDrive touring tire is engineered to fit sedans, CUVs and minivans with wheel sizes ranging from 16- to 20-inches and T, H and V speed ratings. Top fitments include Chevrolet Equinox, Ford Escape, Honda Civic, Toyota RAV4, and Hyundai Palisade. The Bridgestone Turanza EverDrive tire is on sale now.

Bridgestone’s development of the Turanza EverDrive tire aligns with the Bridgestone E8 Commitment, which consists of eight Bridgestone-like values starting with the letter “E” (Energy, Ecology, Efficiency, Extension, Economy, Emotion, Ease and Empowerment). The Bridgestone Turanza EverDrive tire aligns with its “Ecology,” “Extension” and “Ease” commitments.

1 Conditions apply. See BridgestoneTire.com for details.

2 The Bridgestone Turanza EverDrive is not a dedicated winter tire.

3 Comparison based on the Bridgestone Turanza EverDrive tires vs. the Michelin Defender2 tires from internal testing. Results may vary depending on proper tire and vehicle maintenance, road conditions, and driving habits.

4 Comparison based on the Bridgestone Turanza EverDrive tires vs. the Continental ControlContact Tour M A/S tires from internal testing. Results may vary depending on proper tire and vehicle maintenance, road conditions, and driving habits.

5 The specific ENLITEN Technology attributes vary by tire product. Results may vary depending upon proper tire and vehicle maintenance, road conditions, and driving habits.

SOURCE: Bridgestone