Bridgestone at IAA Cars 2017

Bridgestone is back for IAA Cars 2017 in Frankfurt, Germany, 12th to 24th September, with exciting news and an impressive display of our latest innovations.

We invite you to join us for the Bridgestone Turanza T005 premiere … catch up with some surprising innovations… examine our latest premium products… and see why Bridgestone, as a Worldwide Olympic Partner, urges everyone to “Chase Your Dream, No Matter What”.

Press Days 12th – 13th September. Trade Days 14th – 15th September.

Public Days 16th – 24th September.

Bridgestone: Hall 8.0 – Stand D03

A Premiere: Bridgestone Turanza T005 touring tyre

At this 67th IAA Cars, Bridgestone is proud to present as a Premiere, its brand-new, designed and produced in Europe, touring tyre: Bridgestone Turanza T005.

Bridgestone Turanza T005 has been designed to meet European drivers’ need to feel in full control in challenging, daily driving situations, particularly rainy days. At Bridgestone, the consumer is the BOSS and the inspiration for all our new products and technologies.

Press conference 12/09: Turanza T005 and Bridgestone World Solar Challenge

Please join us at the press conference on the Bridgestone stand at 12 noon on 12th September. Paolo Ferrari, CEO and President of Bridgestone EMEA, will tell you in his own words why Turanza T005 takes touring tyre standards to a new high.

During this press conference, you will also hear more about the exciting up-coming Bridgestone World Solar Challenge featuring Ecopia tyres with ologic technology. You will also be able to have a close-up look at a solar car made by Bochum University (Germany), one of the competitors in the 2017 edition of this solar race in October.

Bridgestone’s revolutionary ologic technology delivers outstanding fuel efficiency without compromising grip safety. The larger diameter of the tyre reduces rolling resistance while the narrower tread width cuts down air resistance, resulting in lower fuel consumption and associated carbon emissions.

Latest Bridgestone tyres and technologies

Bridgestone also showcases recent innovations, including the latest “Air Free Concept” non-pneumatic tyres for bicycles and cars, and selected products from the current European line-up of premium Bridgestone tyres: DriveGuard and DriveGuard Winter touring tyres, Dueler A/T 001 for 4×4, UHP Potenza S007 and Potenza S001 RFT tyres, and Blizzak LM001 EVO winter tyre.

Revitalised Firestone brand

Bridgestone shares its stand with the iconic Firestone brand, revitalised and strengthened in Europe with a modern, competitive line-up in the mid-priced tyre segment aimed at young-at-heart drivers who are looking for the smart choice while buying tyres. On display at IAA Cars 2017 are Firestone Destination H/P, Firestone Multiseason and Firestone Roadhawk tyres.

Before you leave the Firestone stand, don’t forget to discover the Firestone Music Tour and sing your favourite road-trip song in the Firestone Car-aoke van! You’ll be surprised how good you sound…

