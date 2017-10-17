Bridgestone to equip new Porsche Cayenne with flagship Dueler H/P Sport

Two sizes of Dueler H/P to be fitted to the new Porsche Cayenne

Dueler H/P Sport was fully designed and developed at the Bridgestone European Technical Centre

Mixed size tyres offer improved stability and driving dynamics

Bridgestone has been selected by Porsche to be a supplier of tyres for the third generation Porsche Cayenne. The Dueler H/P Sport which is being fitted for both 191 and 20 inch2 wheels was fully developed at the Bridgestone European Technical Centre in Rome. The tyres will be produced at the Bridgestone plant in Poznan, Poland.

This is a notable return for Bridgestone as an original equipment fitment on Porsche. The new Porsche Cayenne builds on 15 years of success and the new model has already undergone a complex and challenging series of examinations. While this is an SUV, it features a typical sports car feature with the new mixed size tyres, which are now on wheels of at least 19 inches. The mixed tyres improve stability and driving dynamics on bends. The original equipment Bridgestone tyres will be marked with N0 on the side wall.

Christophe De Valroger, Vice President, OE Europe said: “We are very proud to have been selected as a supplier for this iconic vehicle. Completing this development for one of the most demanding worldwide auto manufacturers is for us a great recognition. This is a fantastic illustration of the quality of our products, our leadership in tyre technologies, and the strength of our partnership with Porsche.”

