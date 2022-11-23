Bridgestone develops bespoke EV-ready tyres featuring ultra-low rolling resistance technology

Bridgestone, a global leader in tyres and sustainable mobility solutions, has applied its very latest tyre technologies and specialist expertise in supporting electric mobility to the development of bespoke tyres for the BMW iX, the company’s first all-electric vehicle since its pioneering BMW i3

The custom-engineered tyres feature Bridgestone’s proprietary and lightweight ENLITEN technology to reduce tyre rolling resistance and weight by up to 20%[1], helping to keep the BMW iX’s overall weight to a minimum, and delivering increased vehicle mileage as a result.

The BMW iX’s EV-marked Alenza tyres also feature a specially-developed material compound and tread pattern, complementing the BMW iX’s four-wheel drive transmission and eDrive Technology to deliver outstanding performance, extraordinary range and impressive acceleration.

SOURCE: Bridgestone