Bridgestone Corporation releases 2017 Mid-term Management Plan

Bridgestone Corporation today announced the outline of the company’s Mid-term Management Plan for 2017 (2017MTP) covering 5 years from 2018 to 2022. In support of its goals to become a truly global company and achieve “Dan-Totsu” in each industry in which it competes, the 2017MTP will serve as a roadmap and process guide as the Bridgestone Group accelerates the pace of its management reforms and increases its focus on the strategic measures outlined in the 2017MTP.

The following is an overview of the 2017MTP.

1. Positioning of the 2017MTP

Period: 5-years (2018-2022)

The 2017MTP reflects changes in the operating environment since the formulation of the 2016MTP, and incorporates revisions to that plan, as well as additional strategies and actions as deemed necessary to respond to those changes.

2. Outline of the 2017MTP

In the 2017 MTP, the Bridgestone Group continues its focus on the three subjects that have been its priority since the 2013MTP: (1) Cultivating global corporate culture, (2) Developing human resources capable of global management, and (3) Upgrading the global management structure.

Priority issues Examples of 2017 initiatives (1) Cultivating global corporate culture A. Advance brand strategy ·Olympic TOP Partner, Select Paralympic Partnerships

– Team Bridgestone

– Activities for Olympic Winter Games PyeongChang 2018 B. Innovation (technology,business model & design) ·Innovative technologies

– 2017(Apr.) Developed Next-Generation Bicycle Tire Designed Using “Air Free Concept”

·Move from “Product” to “Solution”

– 2016(Dec.) Built New Aircraft Tire Solutions Bases in Thailand

·Good Design Award 2017

– BATTLECRUISE H50

– bikke POLAR e C. Continuous Kaizen ·Contribute to the creation of a sustainable society

– 2017(Mar.) Formulated CSR structure “Our Way to Serve”

– 2017(Jul.) Named to Two New ESG Indexes (2) Developing human resources capable of global management ・ Diversity (Advance the development and promotion of diverse talent)

– 2017(Jan.) Agreement with Ochanomizu University to promote female leadership training (3) Upgrading the global management structure A. Governance ·Global EXCO (Highest body of global business execution) B. Expanding the Diversified Products businesses ·Globalization

– 2017 (Apr.) Acquired Gaco Western

·Sports & Health class

– 2017 (Apr.) Opened new swimming school in Japan

3. 2017MTP management targets

The Bridgestone Group moves forward with the management reforms with a continuing focus on 3 priority goals.

[Consistently deliver] – Growth exceeding the industry average

– Return on Asset (ROA) of 6%, Operating Profit (OP) of 10% and Return on Equity (ROE) 12%

– By each SBU (Strategic Business Unit): OP 10%

*Automotive World is not responsible for the content of this news release.