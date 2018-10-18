Bridgestone becomes worldwide Paralympic partner

The International Paralympic Committee (IPC) and Bridgestone Corporation (Bridgestone) today announced that the world’s largest tyre and rubber manufacturer has become the organisation’s seventh Worldwide Paralympic Partner.

Already a Worldwide Olympic Partner through to 2024, Bridgestone now has global rights to promote and support the Paralympic Movement over the same period.

As a partner in the Paralympic Movement’s highest sponsorship tier, Bridgestone will receive global IPC rights in categories that include tyres, tyre services and selected automotive vehicle services, self-propelled bicycles, seismic isolation bearings, and a variety of building and industrial products.

Bridgestone also is a Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games Gold Partner and a partner of the Japan, Thailand and USA Paralympic teams. The company has supported several leading international Para athletes, including eight Bridgestone employees who are training to qualify for the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games.

Increasing its commitment to support the global Paralympic Movement aligns with the company’s “Chase Your Dream” message, which aims to encourage people to overcome obstacles and persevere in pursuit of their goals.

Andrew Parsons, IPC President, said: “We are absolutely delighted that Bridgestone will become the IPC’s seventh Worldwide Paralympic Partner and believe the company’s ‘Chase Your Dream’ message enjoys perfect synergy with the aspirations of the Paralympic Movement and the IPC. Part of the IPC’s vision relates to Para athletes achieving sporting excellence, in effect people with a disability chasing their dreams through Para sport at all levels of competition. By working together, I hope we can empower even more people around the world to chase their own dreams.

“This agreement is also the third of its type since the new IPC IOC agreement was signed in March showing the benefit of the two organisations working together in this area.”

Masaaki Tsuya, Chief Executive Officer and Representative Executive Officer, Bridgestone Corporation, said: “Bridgestone is honored to become a Worldwide Paralympic Partner and further support the IPC’s important mission to create a more inclusive society through Para sport. Bridgestone is committed to improving the way people move, live, work and play, and our company’s core values of service and diversity are reflected in the Paralympic Movement. Together, we will celebrate the world’s most remarkable athletes and inspire people of all abilities to chase their dreams.”

As part of its ongoing support for the Paralympic Movement, Bridgestone Corporation is applying its tyre and rubber expertise to develop advancements in equipment for Para athletes in Japan, including new rubber soles for prosthetics and rubber grips for gloves. Through Bridgestone Cycle Co., Ltd. (Bridgestone Cycle) and Bridgestone Sports Co., Ltd. (Bridgestone Sports), the company also has provided bicycles, sports equipment and technical support to Para cycling and wheelchair tennis athletes in Japan.

