Bridgestone announces inauguration of new state-of-the-art Wet Handling Track at its European Proving Ground

As part of its continued efforts and investment in R&D, Bridgestone EMIA’s new Wet Handling Track enables them to rigorously test their premium tyres, helping ensure optimal wet performance

Bridgestone, a global leader in tyres and rubber providing solutions for safe and sustainable mobility, has launched a new Wet Handling Track at its European Proving Ground (EUPG) based near Rome, Italy, investing approximately €3M in the project. The new track, designed in a virtual environment ahead of construction, provides the ability to test premium tyres in varied weather conditions to ensure optimal wet performance.

To further refine the requirements for maximum testing capabilities at the Wet Handling Track, Bridgestone worked in collaboration with partners, including both new EV players and traditional vehicle manufacturers. Analysing feedback and data collected from vehicle manufacturers and EUPG drivers, as well as creating virtual simulations and taking a modular approach with separate areas of design and development – such as the new surface, enhanced layout and more efficient water management – helped Bridgestone to create the state-of-the-art facility.

A successful project rooted in virtual development and close collaboration

The surface of the track was designed in association with Pisa University, incorporating carefully selected aggregates that are more resilient to wear. This is particularly beneficial when it comes to consistency over time, helping to deliver constant friction and enhanced grip levels that make it easier to evaluate the overall performance of tyres.

The track’s cutting-edge layout results in a number of benefits, including:

Dynamic transient conditions with combined inputs and more on/off throttle operation

The possibility to perform slalom tests using the fast chicane and the ability to drive in either direction

More combined accelerations than the original layout

More evident longitudinal accelerations than the original layout (acceleration & braking)

Combined, these results allow Bridgestone to develop and test premium tyres that match the requirements and demands of customers.

Through virtual development, which uses track simulations to test and fine tune the design before construction began, the project offered significant advantages by providing the possibility to evaluate in advance different scenarios and then select the best possible configuration. Virtual development also offered significant sustainability benefits, since the process allows for a more efficient use of resources. In addition, a new water system utilising 6km of piping can move water back to a 4-million litre reservoir, helping to recycle up to 90 per cent of water and further reducing the environmental impact of the new facility.

Safety and new features fundamental to new track

Safety at the Wet Handling Track is high on the agenda, with Argex – a clay material – placed in run-off areas helping to reduce stopping distances where most necessary.

The realisation of the new Wet Handling Track gave also the opportunity to improve the entire EUPG security management, with the introduction of a new EUPG Safety Management System.

The new system allows for fully digital and automated control of the tracks at the facility: test drivers can be informed in real time with safety prevention warnings, which are also shown on a screen through visual dashboards and enforced with automatic voice messages to ensure they can focus fully on driving, while still receiving crucial safety information. Other new features include digital access to all tracks at the facility by registered permissions, along with virtual gates to help manage specific areas.

SOURCE: Bridgestone