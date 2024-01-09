Bridgestone and Webfleet accelerate fleet electrification by launching the world’s first EV Services Platform unifying energy and mobility service providers

The EV Services Platform connects fleets with a network of industry-leading service providers to optimise EV operations

Bridgestone Mobility Solutions, the business of Bridgestone focused on data-driven mobility solutions including Europe’s leading fleet management solution Webfleet, announced the world’s first compre­hensive EV Services Platform for fleets at CES® 2024 in Las Vegas today.

The EV Services Platform is a unique ecosystem that integrates solutions from industry leading mobility and energy providers into a single platform.

Businesses with fleets will be able to access a wide range of advanced EV services easier, faster and with a lower cost of integration, accel­er­ating electri­fic­ation and optimising EV operations.

The platform creates a seamless connection between these service providers based on fleet and energy data.

Webfleet, Bridgestone’s globally trusted fleet management solution and launch partner for the EV Services Platform, will provide essential vehicle data insights that enhance the EV services provided by connected partners. The end result for fleets is a one-stop shop for a simple and successful electri­fic­ation journey.

This unique ecosystem organises its services into six key pillars, making it easy for customers to choose the ideal combination for their specific electric vehicle (EV) goals:

Charging Hardware and Software

Have experts provide your charging infra­structure according to your fleet's needs. Monitor and analyse performance of your private chargers.

Have experts provide your charging infra­structure according to your fleet’s needs. Monitor and analyse performance of your private chargers. Smart Charging

Reduce costs by avoiding peak loads and high energy tariffs, and lower emissions by utilising renewable energy.

Reduce costs by avoiding peak loads and high energy tariffs, and lower emissions by utilising renewable energy. Energy Management

Receive expert guidance on your energy infra­structure and efficient energy management for your vehicles and buildings.

Receive expert guidance on your energy infra­structure and efficient energy management for your vehicles and buildings. Battery Analytics

Ensure fleet safety and reliability with alerts for battery issues. Improve vehicles' residual value with reports on battery health.

Ensure fleet safety and reliability with alerts for battery issues. Improve vehicles’ residual value with reports on battery health. Planning

Plan orders and optimize for electric fleets, considering energy, charging, battery, and route constraints.

Plan orders and optimize for electric fleets, considering energy, charging, battery, and route constraints. Fleet Management

Run your EV operations reliably and optimally based on real-time vehicle data and insights on driver behaviour and energy consumption.

As businesses across the world step up to cut carbon emissions, electri­fic­ation is top of mind for many fleets, said Taco Olthoff, EV Program Director, Bridgestone Mobility Solutions.

But the route to electri­fic­ation comes with challenges – high investments, maintaining a reliable operation and optimising your business to increase range and cut costs. These issues can only be solved when the energy and mobility industry collaborate. For EV service providers the goal is to integrate in a scalable way to properly address the challenges fleet customers face.

Seamless data exchange is the missing link – the thing that unlocks the full value that energy and mobility service providers can deliver by integrating their systems much closer than ever before.

This is why our EV Services Platform is such a game changer. A fleet manager can, for example, get range information to allocate the most suitable vehicle to get a specific job done. This trip information can then be shared with their charging management provider to select which vehicle should be charged and when based on the required battery level and trip schedule.

Fleet customers will be able to seamlessly share data between any of the connected EV service providers to streamline electric fleet operations. Users will always stay in full control of their own data, deciding which data will be shared, when and how.

Many prominent energy and mobility service providers have already announced their commitment to integrating with the EV Services Platform this year. These providers include:

Energy service providers:

Eaton

Power expert transforms sites into energy hubs with EVCI, storage, and energy management.

Power expert transforms sites into energy hubs with EVCI, storage, and energy management. The Mobility House

360° charging solution provider for fleets including smart charging and energy management system.

360° charging solution provider for fleets including smart charging and energy management system. VEV

Experts in the design, build and operation of EV fleets across vehicles, charging and energy.

Experts in the design, build and operation of EV fleets across vehicles, charging and energy. Heliox

A range of fast-charging and scalable solutions tailored for heavy-duty electric vehicles.

A range of fast-charging and scalable solutions tailored for heavy-duty electric vehicles. CTEK

High quality, safe EV chargers since 2009.

High quality, safe EV chargers since 2009. Bia Power

Forecasting, monitoring and optim­isation for electric vehicle charging.

Forecasting, monitoring and optim­isation for electric vehicle charging. Recoy

A Heliox company that provides smart charging and energy management solutions for light and heavy commercial vehicles.

Mobility service providers:

TomTom

The location technology specialist.

The location technology specialist. Simacan

End-to-end supply chain optim­isation.

End-to-end supply chain optim­isation. Volytica

Independent and manufac­turer­-agnostic battery diagnosis.

Independent and manufac­turer­-agnostic battery diagnosis. Webfleet

Europe's number one fleet management solution.

Europe’s number one fleet management solution. Azuga

Leading fleet management solutions in North America.

The platform is open to other partners in the e-mobility ecosystem with the goal of offering a complete range of services to fleets in a way that is flexible to their business needs.

