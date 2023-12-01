Bridge of Weir celebrates at the Scottish Car of the Year awards

Bridge of Weir has been awarded the highly coveted Design and Innovation award by the Association of Scottish Motoring Writers at this year’s Scottish Car of the Year (SCOTY) celebration

At the prestigious event, which has been running for 21 years and was last night held at the Dalmahoy Country Club and Hotel in Edinburgh, Bridge of Weir was presented with the accolade in recognition of its continued industry-leading innovation and sustainability with the opening of its Super Tannery.

Opened in September this year, the Super Tannery is a £14m investment, which brings a generational leap in sustainable leather manufacturing, resulting in a remarkable 82% reduction in energy consumption and a 42% reduction in water usage compared to previous methods.

The state-of-the-art facility located at Bridge of Weir’s home just outside of Glasgow provides the automotive sector with a step change in leather productivity and environmental savings and cements the company’s position as the leader in the supply of sustainable Fine Automotive Leather for the world’s luxury car brands.

James Muirhead, Sales Director at Bridge of Weir Leather, said: “For the SCOTY judges to recognise our latest commitment to sustainable and responsible leather manufacturing is a real honour. The opening of our Super Tannery is a major milestone where, for over two decades, we have been pushing the boundary of manufacturing methods and technology. The importance of the investment into innovation is not only creating the world’s lowest carbon leather but is providing the automotive sector reassurance in supply chain and environmental impact.”

SOURCE: Bridge of Weir