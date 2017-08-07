Brian Mullins, Founder & CEO, DAQRI confirmed for Autonomous Car Detroit

Brian Mullins, Chief Executive of DAQRI has been confirmed as a speaker at Autonomous Car Detroit.

Brian’s experience in advanced Human Machine Interface started during his time at the Department of Transportation, and in his work at the Space and Naval Warfare lab. These experiences led to his vision for the power of augmented reality (AR) and the founding of DAQRI in 2010 to remove limits from society and allow people to realise their full potential.

Since then, DAQRI has developed systems that employed some of the first vision-based mixed-reality technologies, and the company continues to innovate with recent breakthroughs in Software Defined Light, with use cases including head-up-displays (HUD) for vehicles and 3D printing.

In addition to being at the forefront of the technology community, Brian has also been asked to educate and inform policymakers about AR and the implications of emerging technologies on society. He was invited by President Obama to speak at the White House’s South by South Lawn event about the power of new technologies to have positive change on people and remove limits from society.

About Autonomous Car Detroit

Organised by AUTOMOTIVE MEGATRENDS (www.automotivemegatrends.com), Autonomous Car Detroit is a one-day conference dedicated to the stakeholders responsible for the technology, regulations and business models behind automated driving and autonomous cars. Featuring two industry keynotes, two high-level panel discussions, 20+ speakers and over 300 delegates, Autonomous Car Detroit will bring together key automotive industry stakeholders to network and discuss the technologies and trends central to the evolution of the autonomous car.

Autonomous Car Detroit takes place on 14 March 2018 at the The Henry Hotel, Dearborn, Michigan.

