Brett Smith, Assistant Director, Manufacturing, Engineering & Technology Group, Center for Automotive Research confirmed for Powertrain Detroit

Brett Smith, Assistant Director, Manufacturing, Engineering & Technology Group, Center for Automotive Research (CAR) has been confirmed as a moderator at Powertrain Detroit.

Brett Smith joined CAR in 2000 after 12 years at the University of Michigan’s Office for the Study of Automotive Transportation (OSAT).

Brett has been deeply involved in research on vehicle and component manufacturing; materials forecasting; product development and analysis; supplier–manufacturer relations; technology development; facility location analysis; and human resource and talent issues.

Brett’s research experience in the area of advanced powertrain technology includes numerous reports and technology forecasts on this subject. He was chair of the NextEnergy-CAR Plug-in Electric Vehicle Working Group, and is currently chair of the Advanced Powertrain Thought Leadership Roundtabler. Brett is an active advisor to the CAR Automotive Communities Partnership (ACP), and leads the Advanced Powertrain Thought Leadership Roundtable at CAR.

Since 2012, Brett has served as Co-Director, CAR Management Briefing Seminars. He has also chaired the Advanced Powertrain Forum at CAR MBS and chairs of the Car of Tomorrow session.

About Powertrain Detroit

Organised by AUTOMOTIVE MEGATRENDS (www.automotivemegatrends.com), Powertrain Detroit is a one-day conference dedicated to the stakeholders responsible for the fuel-efficient and lightweight cars of tomorrow. Featuring two industry keynotes, two high-level panel discussions, 20+ speakers and over 250 delegates.

Powertrain Detroit takes place on 15 March 2018 at the Henry Hotel, Dearborn, Michigan.

To register, please go to: https://automotivemegatrends.com/powertrain-detroit/

For further details on this event, please contact the event manager, Emma Georgiades: emma@automotivemegatrends.com / +44 (0) 2921 286 515

