Bremen orders five Mercedes-Benz eCitaro buses with solid-state batteries

With their order of five new Mercedes-Benz eCitaro buses, Bremen’s public transport provider Bremer Straßenbahn AG (BSAG) is taking a major step towards the electrification of its local public transport offering. Delivery of the locally emission-free eCitaro buses will take place in early 2022.

The three-door rigid buses are equipped with innovative solid-state batteries. They combine a very high energy density with a particularly long service life. Seven battery packs offer a total capacity of 441 kWh and thus ensure a large range of autonomy. Mercedes-Benz also assures the infrastructure for the vehicles: the scope of delivery includes five permanently installed charging systems, each with a capacity of 150 kW, as well as three mobile workshop chargers, each with a capacity of 40 kW. Vehicle servicing is also included.

The five electric buses are distinguished by a number of specific equipment items. These include an elevating platform at entry one and parking spaces for wheelchairs or strollers on the right-hand side in front of door two as well as on the opposite side.

Passenger seats from our in-house production in Neu-Ulm have a fabric covering on the seat and backrest surfaces which, together with side wall coverings in needle felt, create a pleasant ambience in the interior. Sideguard Assist protects pedestrians and cyclists, when the vehicle is turning to the right. At the same time, it effectively aids drivers in carrying out their demanding task. The driver’s seat is also air-conditioned and heated, as well as having an electrically adjustable lumbar support. The interior mirror is also adjusted electrically with a button.

Hajo Müller, Board of Management of BSAG: “With the purchase of the eCitaro electric buses, we are on the right path to modern and environmentally friendly public transport. In deciding on the new buses, BSAG benefits from the experience and expertise of the long-established manufacturer Daimler Buses.”

BSAG transports around 300,000 people every day with almost 120 trams and nearly 220 buses. The bus network includes more than 40 lines of around 500 kilometres in total. Around half of their buses proudly bear the three-pointed star.

The all-electric Mercedes-Benz eCitaro buses which are now on order are part of the transport company’s climate protection strategy implemented last year. By 2025, BSAG aims to have 50 percent of its operations covered using locally emission-free means of local public transport.

SOURCE: Daimler