BreezoMeter is using live road traffic data from HERE to enrich air quality analysis and forecasting

BreezoMeter, the leading global air quality analytics provider, is incorporating real-time road traffic data from HERE Technologies to aid its assessment and forecasts of air quality across more than 50 countries.

According to the OECD, annually more than 3 million people are killed by outdoor air pollution*, of which road traffic itself is a major contributor.

Israel-based BreezoMeter is helping organizations around the world understand and take action by providing them with air quality data as simple, intuitive and actionable as weather information.

Using sophisticated algorithms and machine learning techniques, BreezoMeter calculates air pollution at hyperlocal scale, drawing on numerous sources of data, including governmental sensors, satellites and weather patterns. With road traffic a major cause of poor air quality around the world, BreezoMeter is further enriching its analyses with HERE Real-Time Traffic, the industry’s first real-time traffic engine enhanced with aggregated, rich sensor data from connected cars. HERE Real-Time Traffic identifies where and when traffic congestion occurs and delivers up-to-the-minute information about current traffic conditions.

While traffic is a major source of pollution, most air quality monitoring methods only take into account annual traffic data at specific points. This approach tends to overlook the changing patterns of traffic, which typically vary from one hour to the next, and from one city block to another. In its efforts to reach the highest accuracy and reliability possible, BreezoMeter’s R&D team examined various methods to improve traffic imputation on air quality patterns, and opted for HERE Real-Time Traffic.

“Real-time traffic data from HERE, combined with machine-learning techniques, allows us to deliver accurate and reliable air quality data around the world,” says Daniel Elkabetz, Business Development Director at BreezoMeter. “When integrated into our clients’ mobile apps, websites, landing pages, and marketing campaigns, the air pollution information and visual maps drive engagement, satisfaction, and ultimately sales.”

“With more and more connected cars feeding our traffic engine, we’re able to obtain an increasingly robust view of traffic flow in key urban areas around the world,” said Brad Kohlmeyer, Vice President Engineering, HERE Technologies. “We are very pleased that BreezoMeter can turn this data into a useful asset in tackling the blight of air pollution.”

*Automotive World is not responsible for the content of this news release.