Brazil’s new vehicle market: Prospects to 2021– A new Automotive World report

A new report “https://www.automotiveworld.com/research/brazils-new-vehicle-market-prospects-2021/” published by Automotive World examines the market prospects for light vehicles (LVs) and heavy commercial vehicles (HCVs) in Brazil in the period to 2021.

During 2016, Brazilian light vehicle (LV) demand dropped by 20% to below 2 million units, the fourth successive year of decline. The fall was worse in the heavy commercial vehicle (HCV) sector, where demand fell by 31%, the third successive year of decline. These declines were primarily the consequence of the 3.6% fall in Brazil’s GDP during 2016.

LV demand is expected to rise by nearly 10% in 2017, with a 1% rise forecast for the HCV sector – and although anticipated demand will remain well below peak levels, growth is expected to continue in both sectors through to the end of the forecast period.

About the resurgent Brazilian market, the report’s author, Jonathan Storey, said: “There are plenty of reasons to be optimistic about the Brazilian vehicle market’s direction of travel, but don’t expect a return to the peaks of demand seen in the period from 2010 to 2013. There are of course various sector-specific factors at play, but underlying them all is the simple fact that real GDP is not expected to return to its pre-recession level until 2021.”

Table of contents

Executive summary

Chapter 1: Recent light vehicle (LV) demand

Chapter 2: Market characteristics

Chapter 3: Market shares

Chapter 4: Economic outlook

Chapter 5: Outlook for LV demand

Chapter 6: Recent heavy CV (HCV) demand and market characteristics

Chapter 7: HCV market shares

Chapter 8: Outlook for HCV demand

*Automotive World is not responsible for the content of this news release.