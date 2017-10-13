Brazilian Ministry of Health buys 800 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter ambulances

Mercedes-Benz do Brasil won the tender by the Brazilian ministry of health for a large-scale order. In total the Daimler subsidiary will deliver 800 Mercedes-Benz ambulance Sprinter to the ministry’s mobile emergency services. The first 225 units were already handed over and will be put to action all over the country immediately. Decisive for the ministry’s choice was the Sprinter’s advanced technology, high reliability as well as its low operating costs. Its spacious interior offers paramedics plenty of room for equipment and professional medical care. The Sprinter’s success in South America helped Mercedes-Benz do Brasil to increase its market share in the highly competitive large-van segment up to 33.9 percent – a growth of 9 percentage points compared to the previous year’s result at this time (YtD 09/2017). Since 2012 Mercedes-Benz’ market share grew almost 20 percentage points.

