Brand debut | JMC shines in Senegal

On January 23, JMC and its strategic partner Caetano held a grand launch event in Dakar，announcing JMC brand products entering Senegal. This grand event drew lots of local celebrities and industry experts to attend.

Witnessed by all the distinguished guests, JMC unveiled four pickup models (Vigus, All New Vigus, Vigus Plus, Grand Avenue) and one leading light truck of Carrying Plus, bringing JMC force into Senegal’s commercial vehicle market. Traditional dance attracted the audience, showing the spirit of “strength, ambition and toughness” ，which is the characters of JMC brand products.

Entering Senegal market marks a significant milestone of JMC strategy in west Africa. JMC and Caetano will further deepen our partnership in Africa market. In 2025, JMC will march onwards providing exceptional quality products and reliable service to consumers worldwide, composing the new chapter of the global commercial vehicle market!

SOURCE: JMC