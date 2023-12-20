bp pulse delivers significant progress in the rollout and reliability of its rapid & ultra-fast EV charging network

Over the last 12 months, bp pulse opened nine new EV charging hubs including the country’s largest to date at the NEC in Birmingham

bp pulse, a leading EV charging network in the UK, has made significant progress in delivering the roll-out of rapid and ultra-fast electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure in 2023.

Last year, the company committed to investing £1 billion in the UK’s EV infrastructure over the next decade, with a focus on rapid and ultra-fast charging in convenient locations for drivers.

And bp pulse can today confirm good progress on this commitment, with more than double the number of ultra-fast charge points on its UK public network, compared with the same period the previous year. The network now operates over 3,000 high speed* charge points across the UK.

Investment in the latest charging technology has been delivered alongside great progress in bp pulse’s reliability across the network.

bp pulse is developing its new EV charging hubs at major transport intersections, on trunk roads and at the heart of the UK road network. And nine EV charging hubs, each with at least six ultra-fast charge points, were added to the bp pulse network over the year, including in Macclesfield, Tamworth, Uttoxeter, Hull, Dudley and more.

In September 2023, bp pulse unveiled the UK’s largest public EV charging hub at the NEC Birmingham. The Gigahub™ was officially opened by The Chancellor of the Exchequer, the Rt Hon Jeremy Hunt MP, and can simultaneously charge up to 180 EVs.

Akira Kirton, vice president of bp pulse UK, said: “Over the last 12 months, we have invested in expanding our network infrastructure, installing the latest in charging technology and delivering improved network reliability.

“We have been dedicated to delivering the infrastructure needed to help achieve the UK’s transition to electric vehicles and more than doubling the number of ultra-fast chargers on our network is testament to our progress.

“I’m delighted in the overall progress we have made in 2023 and the major milestones bp pulse has achieved, opening nine new EV charging hubs across the country, including the UK’s largest. We now have 20 EV charging hubs across the country and plans for hundreds more by 2030.

“2023 saw the UK achieve a milestone with the installation of 10,000 rapid and ultra-fast chargers[i], making it a significant year for EV charging infrastructure development in the UK. And for bp pulse, I’m extremely optimistic that 2024 will be another exceptional year of delivery.”

Additional significant milestones for bp pulse in 2023 include:

In March, bp pulse opened a Gigahub in Kettering, North Northamptonshire. The Kettering site features 10 300kW chargers, equating to 20 150kW charging points.

Alongside continued expansion, bp pulse has invested in improving the reliability of its existing EV charging network. In Milton Keynes for example, bp pulse replaced around 60 legacy chargers in 20 different locations across the region as part of phase 1 of its upgrade programme this year.

bp pulse and Uber announced a new global mobility agreement which sees the companies work together to help accelerate Uber’s commitment to become a zero-pipeline emissions mobility platform in the UK by 2030.

In October 2022, bp pulse and M&S signed an exclusive agreement to expand its national charging network with high-speed electric vehicle (EV) charge points at around 70 M&S stores. Work has started on the delivery of the M&S sites and we look forward to the partnership continuing in 2024.

In the final month of 2023, bp pulse opened its most powerful EV charging hub in London, at Q-Park Pimlico. The hub features the latest technology with eight 150kW chargers, equating to 16 75kW charging points, including dedicated charging bays for Uber.

SOOURCE: bp pulse