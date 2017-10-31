BP Global: Third quarter 2017 results

Cautionary statement

In order to utilize the ‘safe harbor’ provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (the ‘PSLRA’), BP is providing the following cautionary statement: The discussion in this results announcement contains certain forecasts, projections and forward-looking statements – that is, statements related to future, not past events – with respect to the financial condition, results of operations and businesses of BP and certain of the plans and objectives of BP with respect to these items. These statements may generally, but not always, be identified by the use of words such as ‘will’, ‘expects’, ‘is expected to’, ‘aims’, ‘should’, ‘may’, ‘objective’, ‘is likely to’, ‘intends’, ‘believes’, ‘anticipates’, ‘plans’, ‘we see’ or similar expressions. In particular, the following, among other statements, are all forward looking in nature: plans for recommencing a share buyback programme; expectations regarding the expected quarterly dividend payment and timing of such payment; expectations regarding 2017 organic capital expenditure; plans and expectations to target gearing within a 20-30% band; expectations regarding divestment transactions and the amount and timing of divestment proceeds; expectations regarding the adjusted effective tax rate in 2017; plans and expectations regarding the formation of Pan American Energy Group; plans and expectations regarding the joint development and production-sharing agreement with the State Oil Company of the Republic of Azerbaijan; expectations regarding Aker BP ASA’s agreement to acquire Hess Norge AS; expectations regarding BP’s divestment of its shareholding in SECCO; expectations regarding Upstream fourth-quarter 2017 reported production; expectations regarding Downstream fourth-quarter 2017 refining margins and turnaround activity; plans and expectations with respect to the start-up and development of new Upstream projects; expectations regarding Rosneft interim dividends for 2017 and Rosneft operational and financial information for the third quarter of 2017; expectations regarding the determination of business economic loss claims in respect of the PSC settlement; expectations with respect to the timing and amount of future payments relating to the Gulf of Mexico oil spill; and expectations that claims arising under the 2012 PSC settlement will be substantially paid in 2018. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve risk and uncertainty because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that will or may occur in the future and are outside the control of BP. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed in such statements, depending on a variety of factors, including: the specific factors identified in the discussions accompanying such forward-looking statements; the receipt of relevant third party and/or regulatory approvals; the timing and level of maintenance and/or turnaround activity; the timing and volume of refinery additions and outages; the timing of bringing new fields onstream; the timing, quantum and nature of certain divestments; future levels of industry product supply, demand and pricing, including supply growth in North America; OPEC quota restrictions; PSA effects; operational and safety problems; potential lapses in product quality; economic and financial market conditions generally or in various countries and regions; political stability and economic growth in relevant areas of the world; changes in laws and governmental regulations; regulatory or legal actions including the types of enforcement action pursued and the nature of remedies sought or imposed; the actions of prosecutors, regulatory authorities and courts; delays in the processes for resolving claims; exchange rate fluctuations; development and use of new technology; recruitment and retention of a skilled workforce; the success or otherwise of partnering; the actions of competitors, trading partners, contractors, subcontractors, creditors, rating agencies and others; our access to future credit resources; business disruption and crisis management; the impact on our reputation of ethical misconduct and non-compliance with regulatory obligations; trading losses; major uninsured losses; decisions by Rosneft’s management and board of directors; the actions of contractors; natural disasters and adverse weather conditions; changes in public expectations and other changes to business conditions; wars and acts of terrorism; cyber-attacks or sabotage; and other factors discussed elsewhere in this report, under “Principal risks and uncertainties” in our Form 6-K for the period ended 30 June 2017 and under “Risk factors” in BP Annual Report and Form 20-F 2016 as filed with the US Securities and Exchange Commission.