Bosch turns the passenger cabin into an entertainment center

Every coach journey can now become a superb entertainment experience.

Watch movies, surf the internet on a reliable connection, and stream music and videos – thanks to multimedia technology from Bosch, even on a long trip, there will be no chance of boredom setting in. Bosch has developed the new Coach smartInfotainment Series and is presenting it for the first time at Busworld Kortrijk 2017. The leading international trade show for buses and coaches is taking place from October 20 to 25, 2017 in Belgium.

“With our Coach smartInfotainment Series, we are taking in-coach comfort to the next level. This ensures coach travel will remain an attractive option among the competing transportation systems,” says Oliver Baecker, head of the coach division at Robert Bosch Car Multimedia GmbH. The core components of the new entertainment system are the Coach smartRadio and Coach smartPanel. The Coach smartRadio can receive DAB+ radio stations and stream music from a smartphone via Bluetooth; it also enables the driver to make phone calls without becoming distracted and while keeping both hands on the steering wheel. The Coach smartPanel expands this range of functions, bringing even more entertainment to the passenger cabin and driver’s cockpit.

