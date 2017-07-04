Bosch solutions for urban mobility

COUP: Bosch already offers mobility services for large cities. The e-scooter sharing service COUP is one example. After debuting in Berlin, it has now been launched in Paris. Bosch has put 1,600 scooters on the road, and more are on the way.

Automotive Cloud Suite: Next year, Bosch will be launching its Automotive Cloud Suite, a software platform that is practically the centerpiece of connected mobility. It allows drivers to access online parking and their smart homes while on the road.

Intermodal: In July 2017 Bosch starts the trial period for a mobility assistant that finds the fastest way through the city by seamlessly using connections between existing mobility services on the basis of real-time data. Thanks to the new app commuters reach their target more efficiently, cities can better tackle their traffic volume, and mobility providers improve utilization of public transport.

Connected parking: Step by step, Bosch projects are helping take the stress out of the search for parking. At present, this search accounts for one-third of urban traffic. Whether community-based parking, active parking lot management, or automated valet parking – Bosch solutions for connected and automated parking save time and fuel, and spare people’s nerves.

HD map: Before this decade is out, Bosch will have managed to create a high-definition digital map that also contains the readings from radar sensors. Bosch is working on this together with the Dutch company TomTom, as well as with the Chinese providers AutoNavi, Baidu, and NavInfo.

Connected logistics: In the years ahead, Bosch will also be connecting and automating freight traffic. The company is currently developing novel logistics services. In one instance, integrated micromechanical sensors monitor the freight. The aim here is to reduce costs, improve logistical efficiency, and relieve the infrastructure.

Connected cars: In the next decade, connectivity will go hand in hand with a transformation of the car itself. It will become a third living environment, alongside homes and workplaces. In the future, simple gestures will be all it takes to shop online or reserve an e-bike from behind the wheel, as Bosch’s connected showcar demonstrates.

Solutions for accident-free mobility

ABS and ESP: The electronic guardian angels ABS and ESP are pioneering achievements of Bosch. At some time or other, they have protected millions of people from a collision by automatically taking control of braking or steering for a split second.

E-bike ABS: It is now becoming even safer to ride a pedelec. Bosch is launching the first production-ready antilock braking system for e-bikes. This new development prevents the front wheel from locking up and the rear wheel from lifting. In this way, braking distance can be reduced and the risk of flying over the handlebars or falling off the bike minimized.

Motorbike ABS: The Bosch ABS10 for motorcycles is small and light. Compared with the ABS 9, Bosch engineers have managed to reduce the weight of the antilock braking system by roughly 30 percent and the size by some 45 percent. As well as optimizing size and weight, the focus was on reducing costs. As a result, the system is now also suitable for use in small motorcycles with up to 250cc displacement – a segment that is both price-sensitive and popular in emerging markets.

MSC motorcycle stability control: MSC motorcycle stability control is a type of ESP for motorcycles. By monitoring two-wheeler parameters such as lean angle, the system can instantaneously adjust its electronic braking and acceleration interventions to suit the current riding status. In this way, the Bosch system can prevent the bike from lowsiding or righting itself when braking in bends, which is where the majority of motorcycle accidents occur.

Digital shield: Bosch accident researchers estimate that motorcycle-to-car communication could prevent nearly every third motorcycle accident. Up to ten times a second, vehicles within a radius of several hundred meters exchange information about vehicle type, speed, position, and direction of travel. In other words, long before a motorcycle comes into view, this technology warns drivers and the sensors in their vehicles that a motorcycle is approaching. This allows them to drive better and more defensively.

Driver assistance systems: These invisible co-pilots help drivers in monotonous or difficult traffic situations. They monitor the car’s surroundings with the help of radar, video, and ultrasonic sensors. They help to steer and brake the car when parking, changing lanes, or sitting in traffic. Driver assistance systems can prevent accidents and are precursors to automated driving.

Automated driving: By the start of the next decade, in collaboration with Daimler, Bosch wants to have made urban fully automated driving (SAE level 4) and driverless mobility (SAE level 5) possible. Their objectives include the development and start of production of an autonomous driving system for robocabs.

eCall for motorcycles: On the basis of intelligent crash algorithms, eCall detects when a motorcyclist is involved in a crash, automatically transmits an emergency call, and informs the emergency services about the type of vehicle and its position.

Solutions on the path to emissions-free mobility

RDE: This year will see the first-time certification of diesel models that comply with the Euro 6 standards for real driving emissions, or RDE. Bosch is currently pursuing some 300 RDE projects with its customers. The company wants to support automakers in their efforts to make nitrogen oxide driving emissions from diesel vehicles even lower. In urban test drives, Bosch has already shown this is possible.

Particulate filters: In Europe, Bosch will no longer be carrying out engineering work for spark-ignition engines that are not fitted with a particulate filter. Since the particulate filter was introduced, the diesel has not had a particulate problem, and the aim is to achieve the same result for gasoline engines.

48-volt technology: The 48-volt on-board network is suitable for entry-level hybrid powertrains. Here again, Bosch is a systems supplier, from the electric motor to the battery. The company is doing good business with this technology. In China alone, for example, Bosch won five major orders for its 48-volt battery technology in 2016.

Light electric mobility: All-electric 48-volt powertrain systems will feature in the very small and very light new vehicles for personal urban mobility. Bosch is also equipping these vehicles, whether the two-wheel E-Schwalbe or the four-wheel e.Go.

E-axle: To make larger vehicles capable of driving electrically as well, Bosch is working on the development of high-voltage systems. One example of this is the electric axle – a motor, power electronics, and transmission integrated in one housing. It is highly efficient and simple to standardize.

Final mile: Bosch electromobility is already in evidence in German urban delivery traffic. Bosch supplies the powertrain system for the German company Deutsche Post DHL Streetscooters. This is Europe’s largest electric-vehicle fleet.

Synfuels: The combustion engine itself may become an alternative powertrain if it runs on synthetic fuel produced using renewable energy. This would make it resource-conserving and CO2-neutral. Many paths lead to emissions-free mobility, and Bosch is exploring them all.

