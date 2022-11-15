Bosch readies itself for rising demand for specialty semiconductors

Growth in the global market for semiconductors shows no signs of stopping – and Bosch is growing right along with it.

Munich, Germany – Growth in the global market for semiconductors shows no signs of stopping – and Bosch is growing right along with it. For automotive semiconductors alone, IHS Markit expects average annual growth of 12 percent through 2028. In 2021, this slice of the market was worth some 49 billion dollars. The key drivers of this development are semiconductors for electrified and automated driving. Bosch is also systematically readying itself for further growth: in July 2022, the company announced it would be making billions of euros of new investments in its own semiconductor business. At locations such as Dresden and Reutlingen, this money will enable Bosch to establish new engineering centers in the coming years. The company is also steadily expanding its manufacturing operations so that it can meet the further increase in customer demand. For example, the 300-mm wafer fab in Dresden, which went into operation in 2021, is already expanding its clean-room area after just one year. Major expansions are also underway in the existing clean-room spaces for 200-mm wafers at the Reutlingen location. In Malaysia, the new test center in Penang will be completed in 2023; the existing test center in Suzhou, China, was expanded in 2021.

“We want to continue to be a leading supplier of key products for the automotive and consumer electronics industries. That’s why, in addition to our manufacturing activities, we are also consistently expanding our development capacity in the areas of integrated circuits, systems-on-a-chip (SoCs), micromechanical sensors, and power semiconductors. Through our active participation in numerous expert committees and publicly funded projects, we are helping to shape the markets of the future,” says Jens Fabrowsky, who as executive vice president in the Automotive Electronics division is responsible for the semiconductor business at Bosch.

At booth C3.322 at electronica 2022 in Munich, the world’s leading trade fair and conference for electronics, Bosch will be presenting the following product innovations:

CAN XL protocol controller: The “X_CAN” IP module is a new CAN XL protocol controller for integration into microcontrollers. CAN XL enables data transmission rates of up to 20 Mbit/s in CAN networks.

Compact silicon carbide (CSL) power modules: The new CSL line for electrical powertrains covers various performance classes, connection technologies, and cooling concepts.

TPMS sensor module: A new TPMS sensor module means that manufacturers of tire pressure monitoring systems (TPMS) can now offer Bluetooth transmission of tire pressure and temperature.

MEMS sensors: In consumer electronics, Bosch will present its BME688, the world’s most compact 4-in-1 air-quality sensor with integrated artificial intelligence, the BMP581 barometric pressure sensor that measures elevation changes down to the centimeter, and the new BMI323 inertial sensor for a wide range of measurement applications.

SOURCE: Bosch