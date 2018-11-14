Bosch provides customized IoT and Industry 4.0 solutions

Today, Bosch Connected Devices and Solutions and Bosch Mondeville announce that they are offering customized Industry 4.0 development and manufacturing solutions for the Internet of Things (IoT). A broad spectrum of highly-integrated solutions will be presented for the first time at the world’s leading electronics trade fair electronica 2018.

Smart IoT products can be developed at Bosch Connected Devices and Solutions, and then seamlessly handed over to be industrialized and manufactured at Bosch Mondeville. This provides customers with the flexibility of either working individually with just one of the two Bosch divisions or integrating both into their product’s development and production process.

Bosch Connected Devices and Solutions offers customized IoT sensor devices and development kits in addition to its existing product range. The portfolio includes joint development and manufacturing based on customer applications and use cases, engineering, consulting services, and the development and manufacturing of white-label products.

For higher-volume manufacturing, Bosch Mondeville’s EMS (Electronics Manufacturing Services) capability meets today’s production requirements in terms of volume, quality and customization. It provides a wide range of support services to customers during the development, industrialization and manufacturing phases of their electronic products.

“Bosch Mondeville is recognized worldwide for its expertise in electronics manufacturing, and cooperation with Bosch Connected Devices and Solutions is a natural match benefitting our customers,” says Frederic Boumaza, plant manager at Bosch Mondeville.

“Bosch Connected Devices and Solutions now offers tailor-made smart connected sensors combined with the services of a global player in electronics manufacturing,” says Dr. Marco Lammer, General Manager at Bosch Connected Devices and Solutions.

Leading provider in IoT sensor devices

Bosch is the market leader in developing and manufacturing MEMS sensors for automotive systems and consumer devices. Bosch Connected Devices and Solutions leverages the many years of experience acquired by Bosch in developing and manufacturing sensors for demanding automotive environments and applies it to the Industry 4.0 space.

Customers further benefit from smoothly synchronized ‘co-creation’ partnerships, where Bosch Connected Devices and Solutions works closely with the customer, responding quickly to individual requests to deliver rapid prototyping capability and reduce time to market.

Bosch Mondeville: Expertise in EMS

Bosch Mondeville has many years of experience in manufacturing electronics, providing best-in-class quality and full traceability. New Industry 4.0 tools and digitization of production processes enables its teams to produce highly customized series.

Operating since 2014, this electronics manufacturing plant has quickly established numerous partnerships with major IoT companies in the mobility, energy and networks, industry, home and health segments. Bosch Mondeville has been named ‘Factory of the Year 2017’ by the magazine Usine Nouvelle and BCG for its digital transition and operational excellence. More recently, at the Manufacturing Leadership Summit, the consulting firm Frost & Sullivan awarded the Mondeville plant the title of ‘Industrial Internet of Things Leader’.

SOURCE: Bosch