Bosch lets CES 2019 visitors experience tomorrow’s shuttle mobility

Driverless, electric, and seamlessly connected: shuttles will soon be a common sight on our city streets. Bosch provides components and systems for automating, connecting, and electrifying the shuttles. And it also provides a smart ecosystem of mobility services, including booking, sharing, and networking platforms, parking and battery charging services, and software solutions for managing and maintaining the vehicles, as well as infotainment during the journey. “In the future, every vehicle on the road will make use of Bosch digital services,” says Dr. Markus Heyn, member of the board of management of Robert Bosch GmbH. At CES 2019 in Las Vegas, Bosch is presenting its solutions for this area of transportation with a concept shuttle that lets visitors experience its full range of services.

SOURCE: Bosch