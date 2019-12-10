Bosch launches its eCall solution in India

Company enables automobile manufacturers to deliver the eCall service in India

Indian eCall service available 24/7 and 365 days per year

An individual solution with highest availability for a challenging environment

Bosch has built up an extensive partner network plus two data and operations centers

The eCall solution is an emergency call system for cars, which enables a faster emergency response in case of accidents and other emergencies. It thus helps save lives. Bosch already delivers this service for car manufacturer Daimler in more than 50 countries and in 18 languages, and is now expanding its services to the rest of the world. Effective October, Bosch started providing the eCall service in India. With more than 1.3 billion inhabitants, India is the second most populated and, in terms of geographic size, the seventh-largest country in the world. Consequently, delivering a country-wide service 24/7 and 365 days per year is a challenge that requires a comprehensive solution.

“We needed to create a solution wherein car drivers from all over India can have an audio connection in an emergency and can receive fast help through the fire brigade, police and ambulance service,” says Stefan Gross, Head of Mobility Services at Bosch Service Solutions, based in Frankfurt/Main, Germany. To ensure these standards, Bosch has established itself as one of the first third-party provider for eCall services in India.

Solutions for a challenging environment

The eCall service covers 27 states and 5 union territories in India and is provided in two languages, Hindi and English. To achieve this, Bosch Service Solutions has created a partner network of relevant PSAP (Public Safety Answering Points) contacts, which enables access to over 13,500 verified hospitals and police stations. Furthermore Bosch has set up two completely new and dedicated data and operations centers in Bangalore and Coimbatore in 2019.

SOURCE: Bosch