Bosch integrates Nira Dynamics’ Road Surface Alerts

Bosch, a leading global supplier of technology and services, is expanding its connected vehicle services by integrating Road Surface Alerts from Nira Dynamics. The addition strengthens Bosch’s current offer, providing drivers with even more precise and timely information about road conditions.

Bosch’s connected services already help drivers by delivering real-time insights into traffic, weather and hazards along the route. With the integration of Road Surface Alerts, the service is enhanced with high-resolution warnings about slipperiness, aquaplaning risks, potholes and other sudden road hazards. This allows drivers to anticipate potential dangers earlier and adapt their driving accordingly.

Road Surface Alerts are based on anonymized data collected from millions of vehicles. By continuously analyzing the interaction between tires and road surfaces, the system identifies critical changes in grip and roughness. This information is processed in real time and made available through Bosch’s connected services, ensuring drivers benefit from a more complete picture of the road ahead.

The enhanced service will be available in Europe and North America first.

SOURCE: Nira Dynamics