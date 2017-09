Solutions to make tomorrow’s mobility free of accidents, stress, and emissions

Bosch is working to create technological solutions for a new era in mobility: free of accidents, stress, and emissions. The supplier of technology and services will be presenting its innovations for the mobility of tomorrow at the 67th International Motor Show (IAA) in Frankfurt. You can find Bosch at booth A03 in hall 8.

*Automotive World is not responsible for the content of this news release.