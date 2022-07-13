Bosch eBike Systems presents innovations for model year 2023

Safer and more carefree riding: New products and features for even more riding enjoyment, with the smart system

Bosch eBike Systems presents its innovations for model year 2023 at Eurobike, the leading trade fair for the bicycle and eBike industry. It is celebrating its debut in Frankfurt this year and, with its focus on sustainability, also underlines the growing social importance of eBikes. Bosch eBike Systems helped shape both developments at an early stage and, with the 2023 model year innovations, is now offering tailor-made products and features that further support this transformation.

“Sustainable and safe mobility is becoming increasingly important, especially in cities: The eBike is already demonstrating how extremely important it will be for the mobility of the future,” says Claus Fleischer, CEO of Bosch eBike Systems. “Last year, we presented our vision for the connected eBike and we have been continuously shaping it with new products and features ever since. The eBike, from the eCargo bike and the trekking bike to the eMTB, is therefore becoming even more a part of our everyday digital life – and is becoming even safer thanks to our innovations.”

The smart system as the basis for a safer and more carefree eBike experience

All components in the smart system – consisting of the eBike Flow app, rechargeable battery, display, control unit and drive unit – are fully connected to each other and are always kept up to date through regular updates over-the-air. The numerous new products and features for model year 2023 now enhance the latest system generation and ensure even more riding enjoyment, performance and safety. For many years, Bosch eBike Systems has been pursuing the goal of increasing road safety for eBikers so that they can enjoy the flow in an even more relaxed way.

The new Bosch eBike ABS plays a central role here: In the smart system, safer braking is now possible for every eBike category, and on different surfaces, thanks to different ABS modes. The additional theft protection eBike Alarm allows you to park your eBike more securely: The new alarm function, in conjunction with the new ConnectModule and eBike Lock, warns eBike owners in the event of attempted theft and allows the position of the eBike to be determined. This ensures more carefree parking for eBikers.

eCargo bikes are conquering cities – and are now also available with the smart system

In urban areas, the continued love of eBikes is reflected in the ever-growing number of cargo bike riders. Particularly in the suburbs, the eCargo bike is establishing itself as a sustainable alternative to the car, taking over transportation tasks. Now, cargo bike riders can also enjoy the advantages of the smart system. For more safety and comfort when doing the weekly shopping or dropping the kids to daycare, Bosch eBike Systems offers the new ABS Cargo and Cargo mode. Both are specifically designed to meet the requirements of eCargo bikes. ABS Cargo enables faster, safer and more accurate braking, while the Cargo riding mode ensures that cargo bike riders can start smoothly and comfortably, even when carrying a full load.

Another new feature: Auto mode – not just for eCargo bikes, but for all eBikes with the smart system. In this riding mode, the support provided by the drive is automatically adapted to the environmental conditions, for example if there are headwinds or on uphill gradients, without eBikers having to exert more effort or switch riding modes.

New eMTB products and features allow the individual best riding sensation and the ultimate Uphill Flow

Outside the city, more and more eMountain bikers are taking to the trails – because mountain biking has become a popular sport over the past 30 years. To help them achieve maximum performance and maximum riding enjoyment during their rides, Bosch eBike Systems has worked together with eMountain bike athletes to develop the revolutionary ABS Trail. It makes braking on difficult terrain easier for newcomers to eMountain biking, casual bikers and trail enthusiasts alike and helps them refine their riding technique and increase their performance on the trails. The new Hill Hold function, which prevents the eBike from rolling back unintentionally when pushing it uphill, also ensures a carefree eMTB experience. The new System Controller and Mini Remote control units are ideal for sporty riding and also offer a minimalist and clean eMTB look.

More individual riding experience thanks to new drives, control units, features and another display

In fact, the 2023 model year innovations go beyond individual highlights. One year after presenting the smart system, Bosch eBike Systems has expanded the portfolio with various new drives, batteries, control units and features, as well as another display. This makes the eBike experience even more individual, and diverse, for all riders. The Performance Line, Performance Line Speed and Cargo Line drive units are now also available on eBikes with the smart system. In addition, the PowerTubes 500 and 625 and the PowerPacks 545 and 725 offer optimal energy content for every situation.

A year ago, the smart system was introduced as the cornerstone for eBike mobility of the future. The new features in model year 2023 show that the future is now.

Detailed information on the new Bosch eBike ABS, eBike Alarm, new features for the eCargo bike and eMTB, as well as all other new products in model year 2023, can be found in the other press releases in the press kit.

SOURCE: Bosch