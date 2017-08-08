BorgWarner’s regulated two-stage turbocharger drives new diesel engine from Jaguar Land Rover

BorgWarner’s award-winning regulated two-stage (R2S®) turbocharging technology boosts the new 2.0-liter I4 diesel engine with 177 kW (240 HP) from Jaguar Land Rover. Initially available for the Range Rover Sport and new Land Rover Discovery SUVs utilizing the new engine, BorgWarner’s advanced turbocharging technology features a water-cooled compressor housing, offers improved low-end torque and enhances engine performance and efficiency while contributing to emissions reduction.

“Our long-standing expertise in the field of advanced turbocharging technologies for combustion and hybrid propulsion systems enables BorgWarner to supply Jaguar Land Rover the leading R2S turbocharging system to help them achieve fuel efficiency and performance targets for their new 2.0-liter diesel engine,” said Frédéric Lissalde, President and General Manager, BorgWarner Turbo Systems. “We are pleased to expand our successful business relationship with Jaguar Land Rover by working together closely and providing a wide range of our turbocharging technologies for several other engines from Jaguar Land Rover to improve the fun-to-drive experience for their customers even more.”

BorgWarner’s R2S turbocharging solution consists of two series-connected turbochargers of different sizes to deliver high boost pressures and smooth power over the entire engine speed range. One turbocharger features the company’s latest variable turbine geometry (VTG) technology for the high-pressure stage combined with a larger B03 water-cooled turbocharger optimized for low-pressure exhaust gas recirculation. Controlled by an electric actuator, BorgWarner’s VTG turbocharger responds quickly at low engine speeds, resulting in a rapid rise

in boost pressure for nearly instant acceleration. As engine speed increases, a bypass gradually redirects the exhaust gas flow towards the larger, low-pressure turbocharger until it takes over the workload completely to maintain fluid power delivery and provide excellent efficiency. BorgWarner’s R2S turbocharging technology allows quick adaptation to changes in the engine’s operating conditions, thereby facilitating fast response times and contributing to significantly reduced emissions.

