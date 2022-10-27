BorgWarner’s iDM powers a leading Chinese automobile manufacturer, creating better driving experience

BorgWarner to supply a Chinese automobile manufacturer with its integrated drive module (iDM) for a P4 hybrid architecture

BorgWarner, a global product leader in delivering innovative and sustainable mobility solutions for the vehicle market, will supply its electric integrated drive module (iDM) to a leading Chinese domestic automobile manufacturer. This marks the first time that BorgWarner will supply its iDM for a P4 hybrid architecture to this automobile manufacturer. The iDM is similar to BorgWarner’s iDM for EV applications.

“We are pleased to extend our long-standing partnership with this leading Chinese domestic automobile manufacturer by supplying them with our industry leading iDM,” said Dr. Stefan Demmerle, President and General Manager, BorgWarner PowerDrive Systems. “We are excited that BorgWarner’s high quality and reliable integrated electric drive products are once again recognized by our customers in China. BorgWarner will continue to build on its extensive experience in electric vehicles to provide a better driving experience for our OEM customers.”

The iDM incorporates an electric motor with a compact, high-voltage hairpin (HVH) stator with an outer diameter of 220 mm, as well as a gearbox and a high-performance inverter, significantly reducing the weight and size of the entire system. The module can produce up to 200kW in power with peak wheel torque of over 4000Nm. Its high-voltage inverter is equipped with proven, dual-side cooled Viper power switches which reduce the area of the semiconductors, improving cost effectiveness. The Viper power switch package eliminates the need for wire bonds, effectively reducing the risk of breakdown under mechanical fatigue and thermal stress to significantly improve the reliability of the power module.

It is expected to be mass manufactured in the third quarter of 2023.

SOURCE: BorgWarner