BorgWarner’s highly modular and robust ignition coils power gasoline engine

BorgWarner supplies its highly modular and robust 90mJ single spark ignition coil for Daimler’s new M260 and M264 4-cylinder in-line gasoline engines for the European and Chinese markets. Locally produced in Germany and China from 2017 and 2018, respectively, BorgWarner’s tried-and-tested ignition technology provides a robust solution for the premium automaker’s high-volume, 48V-equipped motor platform. The highly modular and durable system is part of BorgWarner’s range of latest ignition technologies that increase fuel efficiency and performance while reducing emissions.

“Our advanced ignition technologies have already been featured in numerous Daimler engines, delivering high ignition energy for maximum efficiency,” said Joe Fadool, President and General Manager, BorgWarner Emissions & Thermal Systems. “As a product leader in clean and efficient technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles, we are excited to help our customers optimize their combustion engines to meet increasingly strict emissions regulations while improving the driving experience.”

BorgWarner’s single spark ignition coil technology converts the battery’s low voltage into the high voltages of up to 40.000 volts needed to spark the ignition process. Featuring a bidirectional interface with an electronic control unit, the ignition coils send diagnostic information to the engine control unit to optimize the combustion process. In order to provide a tailored solution for both combustion and hybrid applications, BorgWarner’s ignition coils can easily be adapted to a variety of gasoline engines.

