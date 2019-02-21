BorgWarner’s electrification solutions brave the cold

BorgWarner meets these requirements for the vehicles of today and tomorrow and is showcasing its latest innovations in terms of powertrain and propulsion technology on snowy terrain and frozen lakes during the annual Arctic Drive Winter Test in Arjeplog, Sweden, from February 25 to March 8, 2019. Advanced 48V solutions such as the company’s P2 modules, the eBooster® electrically driven compressor and BorgWarner’s High Voltage Hairpin (HVH) electric motors show high reliability as well as insensitivity to temperature on site.

“Our Arctic Drive Winter Test gives customers the opportunity to gain first-hand experience of the high degree of reliability our technologies provide,” said Dr. Stefan Demmerle, President and General Manager, BorgWarner PowerDrive Systems. “At BorgWarner, we are constantly improving our technologies. This enables us to offer vehicle manufacturers advanced e-mobility solutions that offer advanced temperature insensitivity.”

The technologies tested during the Arctic Drive event include sophisticated 48V technologies such as BorgWarner’s P2 hybrid module. This solution gives vehicle manufacturers the opportunity to convert combustion-powered vehicles into hybrid vehicles without having to change the engine or the transmission. The extremely compact technology allows CO2 savings and offers benefits such as electric boost and sailing as well as recuperation without energy losses and is compatible with both 48V and high-voltage hybrid systems. Customers also get to test drive the company’s advanced 48V eBooster electrically driven compressor during the Arctic Drive event. This solution almost eliminates turbo lag while enhancing fuel economy and can improve the drivability of downsized engines as it uses brake energy recovered from the 48V system.

Also on site: BorgWarner’s patented HVH electric motors, which come in a variety of configurations and are available as fully housed motors or as rotor/stator assemblies. These durable, rugged motors can be used in almost any situation and display an efficiency of more than 95 percent for increased driving range.

SOURCE: BorgWarner